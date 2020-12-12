COVID-19 Heroes and Non Profit Given Free Roofs by Jacksonville FL Company

Reliant Completes Fourth Annual Every Shingle Heart Initiative Recipients





“As a local company, we knew it was our duty to step up and give back to our community during these difficult times of COVID-19,” said Cameron Shouppe, President and Co-Owner of Reliant. Reliant, a family-owned company that opened in 2015, is partnered with the roofing manufacturers GAF and Carlisle, to provide a free roof to one healthcare worker in Northeast Florida, along with a local non-profit organization.



On December 4, 2020, Reliant replaced the roof of COVID-19 Heroes Jared and Patty Menefee, with no charge. These healthcare workers at Wolfson Children's Hospital, provide care for the youngest patients in Jacksonville. Jared and Patty work opposing shifts in order to care for their four children. Jared is known as “Jingle Beard.” The nickname started several years ago when he decided to add ornaments to his beard during the winter holidays. Now, every national holiday, Jared decorates his beard in a variety of unique ways, with the goal of bringing smiles to the faces of those who need it most. Jared brightens the days of not only the nurses, doctors and other team members he works with, but also the patients and families. Jared’s wife, Patty, specializes in creating Intravenous Nutrition for all patients in the Baptist Health System, including the premature newborns in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.



The Daily Manna Serving Center was the non-profit organization that Reliant selected as a recipient this year. Founded nine years ago by Worship Center Pastor Gerald Dinkins, the food pantry serves about 2,500 people a month and launched a program helping clients eat and live healthier. They provide many other resources to their community; such as free GED tutoring, clothing, paper goods, health screenings, nutritional classes, HIV testing, electric bill service, and youth services. The entire Reliant office team came out on December 9, 2020, to provide a $30,000 roof completely for free to the serving center.



Reliant is also co-hosting a food drive for the Daily Manna Serving Center. Non-perishable food donations can be delivered to 2659 Edison Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32254, no later than December 24, 2020. If you would like to help this holiday season, please contact: adrienne@reliantroofing.com.



For more information regarding Reliant's Every Shingle Heart Initiative, please visit



About Reliant Roofing, Solar, & Hurricane Shutters

Reliant Roofing, Solar, & Hurricane Shutters is located in Jacksonville, Florida, and has been family owned and operated since 2015. Reliant Roofing, Solar, & Hurricane Shutters is a member in good standing with the Better Business Bureau and a member of the National Roofing Contractors Association. Reliant Roofing, Solar, & Hurricane Shutters provides services in several counties in and around Northeast Florida, including; Duval, Baker, Clay, Nassau, St Johns and Flagler. Jacksonville, FL, December 12, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Reliant Roofing, Solar, & Hurricane Shutters (Reliant) is pleased to announce the completion of their Fourth Annual Every Shingle Heart Initiative. This program was created in 2017 as a way for the Jacksonville-based company to give back to the community by providing families and local organizations in need with new roofs. This year, they selected a COVID-19 Hero and a large local non-profit organization.“As a local company, we knew it was our duty to step up and give back to our community during these difficult times of COVID-19,” said Cameron Shouppe, President and Co-Owner of Reliant. Reliant, a family-owned company that opened in 2015, is partnered with the roofing manufacturers GAF and Carlisle, to provide a free roof to one healthcare worker in Northeast Florida, along with a local non-profit organization.On December 4, 2020, Reliant replaced the roof of COVID-19 Heroes Jared and Patty Menefee, with no charge. These healthcare workers at Wolfson Children's Hospital, provide care for the youngest patients in Jacksonville. Jared and Patty work opposing shifts in order to care for their four children. Jared is known as “Jingle Beard.” The nickname started several years ago when he decided to add ornaments to his beard during the winter holidays. Now, every national holiday, Jared decorates his beard in a variety of unique ways, with the goal of bringing smiles to the faces of those who need it most. Jared brightens the days of not only the nurses, doctors and other team members he works with, but also the patients and families. Jared’s wife, Patty, specializes in creating Intravenous Nutrition for all patients in the Baptist Health System, including the premature newborns in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.The Daily Manna Serving Center was the non-profit organization that Reliant selected as a recipient this year. Founded nine years ago by Worship Center Pastor Gerald Dinkins, the food pantry serves about 2,500 people a month and launched a program helping clients eat and live healthier. They provide many other resources to their community; such as free GED tutoring, clothing, paper goods, health screenings, nutritional classes, HIV testing, electric bill service, and youth services. The entire Reliant office team came out on December 9, 2020, to provide a $30,000 roof completely for free to the serving center.Reliant is also co-hosting a food drive for the Daily Manna Serving Center. Non-perishable food donations can be delivered to 2659 Edison Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32254, no later than December 24, 2020. If you would like to help this holiday season, please contact: adrienne@reliantroofing.com.For more information regarding Reliant's Every Shingle Heart Initiative, please visit reliantroofing.com/everyshingleheart About Reliant Roofing, Solar, & Hurricane ShuttersReliant Roofing, Solar, & Hurricane Shutters is located in Jacksonville, Florida, and has been family owned and operated since 2015. Reliant Roofing, Solar, & Hurricane Shutters is a member in good standing with the Better Business Bureau and a member of the National Roofing Contractors Association. Reliant Roofing, Solar, & Hurricane Shutters provides services in several counties in and around Northeast Florida, including; Duval, Baker, Clay, Nassau, St Johns and Flagler.