OKAN Launches Hot Flash Relief, Maca and Ashwagandha by OKAN Vitamins

According to the Office on Women's Health, 90% of women suffer from PMS. Another study by John Hopkins Medicine suggests 80% of women experience hot flashes for up to 2 years during menopause. The symptoms for both conditions can vary but usually include fatigue, weight gain, night sweats, and mood swings which can negatively impact a woman’s general well-being.



“The wellbeing of women has always been a passion of mine,” said Gabrielle Rosemond, Femtech entrepreneur and Founder of OKAN. “From self-care to sexual health, I have always gravitated toward natural remedies that ease symptoms associated with menstruation, stress, weight management, and other common ailments. OKAN is the manifestation of this passion by empowering other women to improve their overall wellness during different stages of life through our products.”



OKAN is built on the success of its products supporting female wellness, and sexual health. The company is a minority woman-owned and committed to all-natural, 100% gluten-free products made in the USA.



Hot Flash Relief by OKAN Vitamins is a supplement created to reduce the occurrence of hot flashes for women experiencing perimenopause and menopause. This all-natural supplement is packed with black cohosh, vitamin D3, and maca to help regulate hormones, balance energy levels, and reduce stress.



Maca by OKAN Vitamins is a supplement created to ease the symptoms of PMS related to mood. An all-natural product, Maca has traditionally been used as an aphrodisiac with research suggesting increases in libido. A small amount of research suggests that it can soothe cramps associated with menstruation.



Ashwagandha by OKAN Vitamins is a vitamin supplement created to enhance female sexual pleasure. This all-natural product has traditionally been used in Indian medicine to aid in reducing stress and anxiety. Research suggests that Ashwagandha supports enhanced stamina and improves metabolism.



OKAN Vitamins helps women dealing with the symptoms associated with PMS, perimenopause, and menopause. Hot Flash Relief, Maca, and Ashwagandha by OKAN Vitamins is available online nationwide. To learn more please visit www.okanvitamins.com.



About OKAN Vitamins

Dotty Rosemond

214-494-0054



www.okanvitamins.com



