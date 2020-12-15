Have a Heart Cincy Emerges as a Leader in the Nation for Their Purchase Variety as They Are Placed 2nd on Leaf Links 2020 List

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Have A Heart Cincy Press Release Share Blog

The Leaf Link List is a place to recognize the incredible businesses in the Leaf Link community and how they are advancing within the cannabis industry through their quality and ingenuity. LeafLink is the cannabis industry’s wholesale marketplace, connecting over 1,700 cannabis brands with over 5,600 licensed retailers in 26 territories across North America.



In their retailer category, Have A Heart Cincy ranked 2nd behind Alaska, and excelled beyond veteran states such as Nevada, Washington and Arizona. “What sets Have A Heart Cincy apart?” asked of Crystal Burton, Assistant General Manager, “Of course our award-winning variety. Our menu boasts 350+ products readily available daily.” Burton credits their procurement team, which consists of a collaborative effort amongst management team members, for their success. Have a Heart Cincy works daily to break the stigmas that surround medical marijuana and give the community a safe space to access alternative medicine.



Have A Heart Cincy is one of a few successful African American owned and operated stores in the country, with community service and a diverse workforce at the forefront.



Have A Heart Cincy’s menu includes an array of flowers across the spectrum, concentrates, vapes & cartridges, tinctures, and topicals - like salves, lotions, patches and even lip balm. Their edible menu is generous and includes your typical gummies. Their assortment also contains olive oil, honey, jam, peanut butter, hot sauce drops, Belgium chocolates and even beverages such as, lemonade and cola elixir. The flavours they offer range from a basic apple to a robust Orange Dreamsicle and Peach Mango Jalapeno.



Not only does Have A Heart Cincy deliver on whatever you would like to ease your pains, but their customer service is absolutely the other top-notch component of what truly sets them apart. They are the top-rated dispensary in the state of Ohio with 241 reviews at 4.7 stars on Leafly.



Patient Reviews

“Great dispensary! I go there frequently and really appreciate the knowledgeable staff and friendly service. Cici, Candace, and Alex are super! Definitely ask for them if you stop in!” - AE



“J. R. Has been so helpful knowledgeable has taken the time to explain all of the different products, has not once made me feel rushed. I definitely recommend Have a Heart Cincy.” - ctwins



“Still a newbie to this and entered with a lot of questions. Brooke helped me find everything I needed and was very knowledgeable about everything in the store. There were a lot of options to choose from and I couldn’t be more grateful for Brooke’s wonderful assistance.” - SE



“Cici helped my husband today & he had a great experience. Because he has a brain injury it is difficult for him to do anything on his own. I totally trust them to take care of him here, even on his own because everyone is kind, patient & accommodates his disabilities.” - M9



The patient experience is top notch for this region. When patients enter the lobby, and check in, they can sit comfortably in a socially distant environment as they wait for a Patient Care Advisor (PCA) to take them on a tour inside the dispensary. The PCAs help their patients navigate the world of medical marijuana by exploring the numerous options. They make their patients feel comfortable and give them their undivided attention. With "9 Points of Sale" stations the PCAs can accommodate more patients and the wait is usually never lengthy. Weekly, Brand Representatives are available to explain their products in more depth, usually offering patients great discounts.



As the only locally founded and owned dispensary in the city, Have A Heart Cincy’s amazing story started with a vision from one of Cincinnati’s most prominent Pastors and community leaders, Pastor Damon Lynch III. The story behind their current operations is filled with a roller coaster of emotions as it took faith to bring them to this moment.



Press & Patient Contact:

Crystal Burton

Crystal.Burton@HaveAHeartCincy.com

(513) 440-6340



Have A Heart Cincy

