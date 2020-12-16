PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Amit Sharma, Founder & CEO of FinClusive, Joins SweetGig’s Advisory Board


Amit Sharma, Founder & CEO of FinClusive is joining SweetGig's Advisory Board. Mr. Sharma’s work compliments SweetGig’s mission of making it easier for low-income, hourly workers to improve their financial well-being through employment.

New York, NY, December 16, 2020 --(PR.com)-- SweetGig, the app that provides employment infrastructure as a service, announced that Amit Sharma, Founder and CEO of FinClusive, will be joining SweetGig’s Advisory Board. FinClusive is a digital financial services platform that provides regulatory compliance and basic access to financial services targeted for the financially underserved and excluded individuals.

Mr. Sharma’s work compliments SweetGig’s mission of making it easier for low-income, hourly workers to improve their financial well-being through employment. Prior to FinClusive, Mr. Sharma has held senior positions with companies such as Command Global Services and Mitsubishi UFJ Securities, and also worked at the U.S. Treasury Department, first with the Office of Terrorism and Financial Intelligence and then as Chief of Staff to Deputy Secretary Robert Kimmitt and as Advisor to Treasury's senior team under Secretary Henry Paulson.

“Amit’s expertise in Financial and Regulatory-Technologies (fintech/regtech) will be invaluable as SweetGig expands its services for employers and workers,” said Craig Caruana, Co-Founder & CEO of SweetGig.

“I am excited about working with and supporting SweetGig. The importance of engaging meaningful and sustainable work is vital for millions in the U.S., especially during these difficult economic times. SweetGig makes it easy, safe and secure for employees to identify and secure employment opportunities where they live, and employers have greater reach and confidence that selected employees will have the needed skillsets to meet their needs.”

SweetGig has over 450,000 jobs on its app. Workers can search for companies that are actively hiring and have the ability to practice interviewing with an AI robot, prior to their live interview. Employers benefit from SweetGig’s ability to screen and qualify eligible workers and match them with employers in need seamlessly and efficiently.
Contact Information
SweetGig
Craig Caruana
917.267.9043
Contact
www.sweetgig.com

