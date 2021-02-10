Dr. Katherine Johnson Honored as a Professional of the Year for 2020 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Strathmore Worldwide Press Release Share Blog

About Dr. Katherine Johnson

Dr. Katherine Johnson is the president of Johnson Consulting Group, an international woman-owned strategic consulting firm in Frederick, Maryland. They provide assistance to energy organizations, public service commissions, and corporations so they can better understand the opportunities, barriers, and trends in the energy efficiency market.



Dr. Johnson is an energy thought leader, strategist, and marketer specializing in making energy efficient programs. She provides practical answers to energy efficiency questions and launches new programs to refine existing products. She also streamlines operations. With nearly three decades of experience in strategic planning, marketing, management, and financial consulting for energy utilities throughout the United States and Canada, Dr. Johnson launched new energy-efficient technologies in the marketplace and directed complex, large-scale market research studies for utilities, non-profits, and government organizations. She has conducted more than 150 program evaluations of residential, commercial, industrial, low-income, and institutional market segments.



Katherine has worked closely with investor-owned, rural electric cooperatives, and municipal energy utilities. She has helped utilities design, implement, and evaluate successful programs that target all sectors of the energy efficiency market. She has also worked closely with program administrators in designing and evaluating innovative energy efficiency programs such as on-the-bill financing programs promoting whole-house energy efficiency improvements. Katherine has been active in program evaluation and market analysis. She has completed more than 200 process and impact evaluations throughout her career as well as developed business cases for geothermal heat pumps, commercial and residential lighting, and solar PV systems, among others.



Dr. Katherine Johnson has written six ebooks, multiple white papers, and contributed to textbooks, including “Geo Heat Pumps: Leading Energy Utility Marketing Programs, Fifth Edition." She also authored the Geothermal Heat Pump Chapter for the Technical Handbook for the National Renewable Energy Laboratory dated January 2007. She is a co-author of “Women in Business-Breaking Through” which was an Amazon best-selling book in 2021. Katherine is an engaging presenter at industry conferences and symposiums on energy efficiency topics and best practices. She is also fluent in French.



Dr. Johnson is currently the lead contractor providing Evaluation, Measurement & Verification (EM&V) guidance as the Independent Evaluation Monitor (IEM) for the Public Service Commission in Arkansas. She has provided technical guidance and advice to seven public service commissions in the United States and Canada. Energy Central named Katherine Johnson as one of the "Voices of 2020" for the Energy Management Network. She is a member of the Association of Energy Professionals and received the B.H. Prasad Award for Outstanding Contributor of the Year from the A.E.S.P. in January 2010 for her outstanding contributions to the association. She served as Chairman of the Utility Advisory Board for the City of Winter Park for three years.



Katherine obtained a B.S. in Business- and Journalism from Indiana University in Bloomington in 1983. She then obtained a M.B.A. in Marketing and Finance from Crummer Graduate School of Business at Rollins College in 1990 and a Doctors in Business Administration in Strategy and Organizational Change from the University of Southern Queensland in Australia in 2010. Previously, she served as a project/study manager at Aragon Consulting Group from 1/91-12/92, an associate at Barakat & Chamberlin from 1992-1994, a marketing finance manager at Geothermal Heat Pump Consortium from 6/95-12/97, and a partner at Market Development Corporation from 10/2006-12-2008. She has been president of Johnson Consulting Group since 1/2009.



For further information please contact www.johnsonconsults.com.



About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide

Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business. 