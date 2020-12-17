PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Favorite Pet Shop

Press Release
Share      Blog

Receive press releases from Favorite Pet Shop: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds:

FavoritePetShop.com Grand Opening


FavoritePetShop.com Grand Opening
Marysville, OH, December 17, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Favorite Pet Shop today announced their Grand Opening, a new online pet store. FavoritePetShop.com is an online pet shop specializing in products for your dogs and cats and offers a new way for customers to pamper their pets.

“We are pet lovers who love spending time with our pets,” says David Gingras, Owner at Favorite Pet Shop. “Our mission is to provide the best online shopping experience by delivering value-driven products for pets through exceptional customer service and order fulfillment at fair and competitive prices.”

Features and benefits of FavoritePetShop.com include:
- Great assortment of products
- Fair and competitive pricing
- Reasonable shipping rates

For more information visit https://favoritepetshop.com

About Favorite Pet Shop
At FavoritePetShop.com, we are pet lovers and cater to people who love pampering and spending time with their pets. We have four pets, two pampered dogs Biscotti and Cannoli, and two adventurous cats Hunter and Mary. We love spending time with all of our pets, but especially enjoy outings with our dogs. They enjoy going for rides in the car or on bicycles and love going for walks and meeting new people.
Contact Information
Favorite Pet Shop
David Gingras
(866) 508-0040
Contact
https://favoritepetshop.com
Attached Files
Favorite Pet Shop Grand Opening
PDF version of press release
Filename: 2020-12-01-FavoritePetShop-Pr.pdf

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Favorite Pet Shop
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help