KryptAll Keeps Your Calls Private Over Hotel Wi-Fi

KryptAll can keep your calls safe and secure even when hotel management and guests use the hotel Wi-Fi to make Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) phone calls.

Wilmington, DE, January 05, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Hotel management and hotel guests typically use the hotel Wi-Fi to make Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) phone calls. Marriott was in the news as their hotel fell victim to many Wi-Fi and VoIP attacks. This threat is not only real but more and more prominent all over the world. Attackers are listening to private calls and selling call history. According to ZDnet, "Over 1,200 organizations have fallen victim to a campaign that uses known exploits to remotely gain access to the Wi-Fi and VoIP accounts." KryptAll can keep your calls safe and secure even when used over a hacked/monitored Wi-Fi. When making calls with KryptAll no records are generated, and calls are encrypted with an AES 256 encryption over a secure global network. There are three signs to tell if your calls have been hacked. Strange calls in your call log, issues with microphones and cameras, along with an increase in your monthly phone bill. Protect yourself now with KryptAll’s encrypted calling with no call logs.