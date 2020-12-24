Andrea Johnson Books Publishing Releases "H.E.R.S.T.O.R.Y" by Carlotta Ane’th; The Emotionally Gripping Truth About the Reality of Living Life After Pain and Abuse

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Andrea Johnson Books Publishing Press Release Share Blog

Author Carlotta Ane’th shares with the world in her debut book: "H.E.R.S.T.O.R.Y" breaking down all of the hidden and dark fears of living with life after being abused. And her own emotionally gripping experiences, that inspired her to give a voice to those that may not be able to speak.





Author Carlotta Ane’th explained further. "I had no real direction to heal from it and was too afraid and ashamed to reach out and share my experience. I began writing again this time, changing the names. What I really believe is my reckless nature and continued adversity, pushed and catapulted me to write H.E.R.S.T.O.R.Y, my story."



Author Carlotta Ane’th gives to readers an unfiltered depiction of her book, "H.E.R.S.T.O.R.Y" "It embodies the life of an African American Woman, Nichelle Turner, who is a mother of four with two boys and twin girls. She has experienced some dark events in her life as a child that spills over into her adulthood, never really healing from them. Nichelle Turner finally decides to seek healing by looking to God whom she calls Abba Father, and in the midst of this she is faced with more adversity. She must decide on the dream she wanted most, a love of her own here on earth, or to live with the demons of her past."



"H.E.R.S.T.O.R.Y" by Author Carlotta Ane’th gives an overall intimate experience between the good, bad, and the indifferent events that individuals are often faced with, when undergoing a very traumatic and emotionally life changing journey. But even within the pain of adversity, happiness can be possible despite the darkest of circumstances.



Author Carlotta Ane’th shared her beliefs on why her book will connect to readers, and help them in their own journey. "I feel this book, this story, will appeal to the readers because it speaks to experiences they may have faced or are facing in their lives. It speaks to their sense of being rescued, to be healed from pain by way of pain. Pain that they fight against everyday, no matter how harsh it may be."



The Author also gave her view on how her book, "H.E.R.S.T.O.R.Y" can be helpful in today’s society, and focused movement of recovery after abuse. "It is relevant today because so many are going through and need something to remind them that happiness is possible, even in the darkest of times. It is an insightful resource towards a healthy mindset."



Author Carlotta Ane’th went on to explain why she feels her book is set apart, from those similar on the market today. "This is my story. I believe that everyone has their own personal journey to live. And no one can share the experiences you’ve encountered better than you. While this is a fictional story with fictional characters that I created, the story is based on my life. And I believe that in sharing what many are hesitant to express, it will help someone to find a voice that may have remained silent too long."



The Author also shared her thoughts on what she is hoping readers derive from her words. "I want readers to know the signs of abuse within their children and even within themselves as adults, and to know that they too can find healing. They just need to fight to live, no matter the circumstances. Don’t lay down and die, get up and live. You have a voice. There is someone who will listen."



Author Carlotta Ane’th gave details on how she became an advocate for abused women, and the experiences that surrounded the nature of her book. "I experienced the abuse, and I lived it. And as hard as it was for me to move forward, I found the strength to take from those experiences and built this story on it. It became my story."



Taken from the book, "H.E.R.S.T.O.R.Y" by Carlotta Ane’th, there is a passage that the author has shared with viewers, located in Chapter 21, towards the last paragraph:



"Nichelle is thinking, she was scared but was ready for whatever he (Roger) had for her, she was ready to FIGHT! She would not give up; she would not lay down and die. She wanted to LIVE!' "I Want To Live!"



Andrea Torres

888-782-4773, Ext. 6



www.ajbpublishing.com



