Marcie Manfredonia-Siciliano Honored as a Woman of Empowerment by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)

About Marcie Manfredonia-Siciliano

Marcie Manfredonia-Siciliano is the owner of Nationwide Maintenance, which is a woman owned minority business (WBE/MBE). In an industry that is notoriously dominated by men, Marcie admits that overcoming adversity and getting her hands dirty was nothing new. She credits her success to the early stages of her childhood, growing up as a "tomboy" and helping her father collect scrap metal instead of doing normal "girly" things. At the age of 13, Marcie lost her father to cancer, leaving behind her mother and four children to fend for themselves. Having to grow up fast, Marcie was unable to complete her education and left school at a very early age to begin working two jobs to help make ends meet. This lack of education would later influence some of the skills that she would need to run a business, especially at a higher level.



At the age of 19, Marcie had her first son. Having to stay home and take care of her son, Marcie began trying new things to keep busy and help provide for her family, from making chocolate pops during the holidays, to making custom t-shirts and other clothing by hand using glue guns and heat-pressing machines. She even hosted yard sales. This sparked her desire to start a career in sales with AVON during the 80’s, however this career was cut short once her second and third sons were born. In 1992 right after her fourth child arrived, Marcie’s mother was diagnosed with breast cancer. At that point, taking local part-time sales positions was all she could do to provide a source of income that gave her the flexibility to take care of her mother and her children. Two years later, Marcie had lost her mother to her battle with breast cancer leaving her all alone to take care of the family.



Marcie was forced to go on financial assistance for a period of time. Getting through her mother’s death, wading through the system, having someone else help her, taking the bus for miles while carrying all 4 of her boys, waiting on long lines, and walking in the bad weather took a huge toll on her spirit. One day, while waiting on a long line with her boys by her side, Marcie decided she was no longer going to put her family through the rigmarole anymore, so she walked out. She decided to fight once more. Marcie made the decision to sell all their belongings, start her own business, and no longer depend on anyone else.



As a result of these circumstances, Marcie became more determined to ensure her children were not faced with the same financial burdens she had once faced, so she started an exterior cleaning company. Over 25 years later, Nationwide Maintenance has grown into a full-service maintenance and general contracting company, servicing the Tri-State area of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, dispatching out of multiple locations for some of the largest names in the commercial and retail industry. Nationwide Maintenance is a full-service contractor that has been in business for over 25 years. The company provides a multitude of services including awning cleaning, pressure washing, stripping and waxing floors and ceramic tiles, interior cleaning, steam cleaning carpets, rugs and upholstery, light fixture and chandelier cleaning, installing floor, ceiling and ceramic tiles, vent and duct cleaning, painting and general repairs (plumbing, tile installers, electrical), construction site clean-ups (including demolition), sidewalk de-gumming, and repair, parking lot striping and repair, graffiti removal, graffiti guard, roof maintenance programs and 24/7 on-call emergency and board-up services. Marcie is responsible for the overall operations of the company, hiring, marketing, providing estimates and general administration.



Marcie’s success has allowed her the opportunity to inspire other women to overcome obstacles she herself faced being a woman, single mother and a business owner. She also wanted to remember her parents, bring awareness to the battle millions of others face while battling cancer and let them know they are not alone. To date her foundation “Building A Cure” has helped raise thousands of dollars for ACS research. Marcie is an active advocate for cancer awareness, an official ACS board member, and finds the time to donate her time and money to other nonprofit organizations including the SPCA.



Marcie continues to follow her passions to this day. In addition to Nationwide Maintenance & General Contracting, she also found time to tap into her creative side once again and started Custom Candle Co., a candle and specialty gift store with locations in the Westchester Mall, White Plains and in Bedford Hills, New York. She looked into something that would be a little more fun and enjoyable and at the same time playing her part in saving the planet. Custom Candle Co. started as a recycled and cut bottled soy-based candle and has become a full-blown candle factory/multiple store business. It was born from a need to find that perfect candle. Marcie needed an eco-friendly, non-toxic, and long-lasting candle that had an aroma that would last long after the candle was extinguished. Marcie has also created her company CBD Live Natural which offers a full line of CBD products, including organic items. Custom Candle has been a Best of Westchester Winner in 2017, 2018 and 2019. They are a member of the SBA, NAPW, and are a Certified Women’s Business Enterprise.



Marcie states, “Never be afraid to try new things or be afraid to fail because with faith, hard work and dedication you can accomplish anything.”



About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and Powerwoe.com

Bedford Hills, NY, December 29, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Marcie Manfredonia-Siciliano of Bedford Hills, New York has been honored as a Woman of Empowerment by P.O.W.E.R (Professional Organization of Woman of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of construction maintenance, custom candles, and CBD products. For further information, please contact www.nationwidemaintenance.com www.customcandleco.com , and www.cbdlivenatural.com

About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and Powerwoe.com

P.O.W.E.R is an online community as well as a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring professional and famous women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of empowering women who will mentor and inspire each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services, our members can network, collaborate with like-minded professionals, gain recognition and obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.

