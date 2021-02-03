Betty A. Ainslie Recognized as a Woman of the Month for January 2021 by P.O.W.E.R.

Press Releases P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization... Press Release Share Blog

About Betty A. Ainslie

Elizabeth “Betty” A. Ainslie is the CEO of ® Essential Oil with Betty for over five years. She is a wellness advocate who educates her clients about the supportive health benefits of using essential oils and sells their certified pure tested grade essential oils. She has obtained her Oils specialist certificate for Essential Oil. Betty is also an independent consultant and executive consultant for over ten years for Premium Skincare. She has a CountWrinklesOut certification.



Betty has 48 years’ experience in nursing and currently works in home healthcare. She earned a L.P.N. from SUNY Oneonta in 1974 and is a licensed Practical Nurse with the state of Florida. She previously served in the ICU and CCU, and also worked for the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Betty has been a caregiver since she was a young child. She took care of her grandma as a preteen because there was no home health available. Having the desire for people to survive and do well after surgery led her to become an ICU/CCU trauma nurse. After the birth of her two sons, she helped other moms succeed in breastfeeding, parenting, and she eventually began teaching CPR. Betty served as a leader mentor and district adviser, State of FL, for La Leche League International (NYS/FL.)



Ms. Ainslie specializes in CPR, first aid, and holistic health. She is a CPR AED trainer and serves as owner, coordinator, instructor, and trainer with her company, Hearts of Lake County for 30 years. She is certified as an American Heart Association Instructor. In addition, Betty is a Reiki Practitioner for over six years. Today she has added essential oils, a natural alternative to support good health.



Betty is affiliated with Lake Business Leaders, Business with Friends, the Tavares Chamber of Commerce, and the Eustis Chamber of Commerce. In her spare time she enjoys being with her grandchildren and travel.



For further information, contact https://www.facebook.com/betty.ainslie.9.



About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and Powerwoe.com

