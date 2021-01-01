New York Health Welcomes Nephrologist to Practice

Press Releases New York Health Press Release Share Blog

Dr. Kaufman has special interest and expertise in the pathophysiology and management of hypertension, renal tubular acidosis, and nephrolithiasis, as well as acid-base/fluid-electrolyte disorders. In addition, he has a great interest in clinical practice operations and the integration of evidence-based practice into the workflow of physicians and PAs.



Dr. Kaufman obtained a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry at SUNY Stony Brook before attending Ross University School of Medicine. He completed a residency in internal medicine at Jersey City Medical Center where he was Chief Resident. His fellowships in nephrology were completed at New York Medical College and SUNY Stony Brook which included an additional year of research in acid-base physiology. Dr. Kaufman earned a Master of Science in Management and Policy at Stony Brook’s Harriman School of Management and Policy.



He has published multiple articles on topics including basic research into acid-base physiology, oxygen-free radicals, health care management, and inpatient care using project management methodology.



Excited to join New York Health and practice in his own community, Dr. Kaufman is thrilled to be part of a network of well-respected and trusted physicians with shared values. Prior to joining, Dr. Kaufman served as Senior Vice President of Clinical Operations at Healthcare Partners.



“We are in the middle of a once in a lifetime global disaster and I am excited to practice again and contribute to the well-being of others,” Dr. Kaufman said.



If you would like to make an appointment with Dr. Kaufman, please call (631) 689-7800.



For more information, please visit our website at www.NYHealth.com.



About NY Health



Sarah Gould

631-574-8360





