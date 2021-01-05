PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Spreading Birthday Cards with Love in the Time of Coronavirus


Good news for e-gift lovers. EasyPeasy is offering personalized video messages and gift cards all in one simple app. EasyPeasy will let you send e-gifts, e-cards, and online invitations for almost all special occasions. Because everyone loves surprises.

Columbia, SC, January 05, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Inspired by the beautiful story of Helgeland, EasyPeasy has launched a new e-card Mobile App. It’s finally in the App Store with the mission to spread love and kindness during and after Coronavirus.

Mona Helgeland requested a birthday card for her children Kristine and Vetle during quarantine in a FB group and received dozens of cards from all over the world as an act of kindness. “It’s beautiful,” Helgeland said. Further, she said that she started crying after receiving so much love in the form of cards.

It’s amazing how an e-card can make someone’s day bright.

One of the cards reads: “Dear Kristine, a mother’s love is so big that this ‘message’ came from Alberta, Canada.”

It’s a beautiful story that can keep people positive amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. EasyPeasy Mobile App aims for the same. With eGift cards, users can spread love, create memories, and build hope. With tons of e-cards, online invitations, customized messages, and customized seals, it’s quite easy to schedule and send cards with a few clicks.

As long as people stick together, there's definitely hope. The newly launched mobile app creates hope during the Coronavirus pandemic, letting the users send beautiful greeting cards online to their loved ones on almost all occasions. They can have a number of card options at their fingertips. They can stay safe, spread love, send an e-card whenever they want.

Mona Helgeland asked for e-cards because she wanted to forget about COVID-19 and wanted to make the birthdays of her children memorable. She said in an interview that she wanted to make her kid’s birthdays something to be remembered with joy. EasyPeasy is designed with the same vision. With a vision to make celebrations joyous. Aesthetic designs and blissful wishes aim to make everyone happy.

App users can send an e-card, and bring smiles to the beautiful faces they adore.

EasyPeasy is convenient, personal, saves time, money, and will strengthen relationships in any organization. Give EasyPeasy a call at +1 (803) 312 2156, check out the user-intuitive website at www.easypeasycards.com, send EasyPeasy an email at support@easypeasycards.com, or follow EasyPeasy on Instagram and Facebook @easypeasycards. You can also download EasyPeasy App from Google and Apple Play Store.
