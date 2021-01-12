When You Can't Dance Because of COVID; Advice from The Girl in the Jitterbug Dress

Press Releases Girl in the Jitterbug Dress Press Release Share Blog

Dance Fiction can take the place of dancing when under quarantine or restricted by social distancing guidelines. The new release Dances in the Dark will submerge the reader in the world they miss.





In 1943, Life Magazine declared Lindy Hop America’s folk dance. With its combination of African dance coupled with European partner dancing, brought to life by original American Big Band SwingMusic, the Lindy Hop took the world by storm.



There was no better place to Lindy Hop than Harlem’s Savoy Ballroom, one of the first clubs to desegregate with interracial couples dancing to the new sound of jazz called swing. G.I. during WWII would spread the music, dance, and egalitarian mindset across the nation and the globe which author, Tam Francis captures with her Jitterbug Dress trilogy.



She encourages you fall in love on the dance floor with her latest release, Dance in Dark. The last novel in the series. Her debut novel, The Girl in the Jitterbug Dress is a parallel story of two young women struggling with love, loss, and redemption, united across generations by a 1940's swing dress. Combining 1990s contemporary and 1940s historical narratives, the reader is whisked onto the dance floor, in and out of vintage clothing stores, and finds their way around a martini shaker. Each novel has a unique story line that reveals a different historical backdrop from the Navy town San Diego during Wartime (Girl in the Jitterbug Dress), to early Las Vegas (Hops the Atlantic), then across the ocean on a USO Foxhole tour (Dances in the Dark).



Tam Francis writes cross-genre fiction with a pen in one hand and a vintage cocktail in the other. She's an avid collector of vintage sewing patterns, vintage clothing, and antiques, all of which make appearances in her stories. She fell in love on the dance floor with her own sailor beau (now husband, a veteran US Navy aircraft mechanic in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars).



Previously, Editor-in-chief for two indie magazines including Swivel: Vintage Living Magazine, she has been published in Texas Writer’s Journal, Short Edition, Awakened Voices, Coffeelicious, and other print and electronic publications. She is a PRO member of Romance Writers of America. Her skills have garnered speaking engagements at The International Society for Women Educators (DKG) and Concordia College in Austin, where she spoke about writing genre fiction, creating your own niche, and blogging.



She invites you to immerse yourself in the world of vintage fashion, passion, dance, and understand how a simple dance, the Lindy Hop, can change lives and inspire during dark times.



Find the Jitterbug Dress Series and latest release Dances in the Dark https://amzn.to/35pIYUF



linktr.ee/tamfranciswriter



Tam Francis

512-398-3828



www.girlinthejitterbugdress.com



