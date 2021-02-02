Heritage Music Group, Headed by Grammy Award Winner Jovan Dawkins, Releases First Single by Rapper, Chris Washington

Press Releases Urban 411 Entertainment Press Release Share Blog

Hip Hop lyricist and producer Chris Washington, is solidifying his career as a solo artist with the release of his first single, “Rise.”





Although this is Chris Washington’s first single, he is in no way new to the music industry. Washington’s work has won awards and his signature style is recognizable and sure to please a crowd. “I love music; it’s who I am and who I will always be. I create out of love for my craft, so I want everyone to enjoy the finished products,” said Washington. When asked about Washington’s skill level, Jovan Dawkins, multi-Grammy Award winner and founder of Heritage Music Group said, “This young man can take a piece of fruit, and right on the spot free style something that only needs beats and is ready for airplay.” Washington can also flow without cursing, which is something Dawkins said not many artists can do while creating or producing award-winners.



The full of version of Rise is available on all music streaming platforms. Chris Washington will be featured on an upcoming single with Grammy-Award Winner Faith Evans dropping in 2021.



About Chris Washington

Lyricist and self-taught producer Chris Washington has been a hitmaker for A-List rappers for over ten years. Unapologetically a free-style assassin, Washington’s bars are filled with confidence and truth. This beloved artist is ready to step out of the shadows and into his destiny.



About Heritage Music Group

Jovan Dawkins, Grammy Award-winning entertainment executive, founded Impact Music Group in 2010, which became Heritage Music Group (HMG) in 2015. HMG launched its label division by 2017, resulting in five Grammy Awards in 2018. The HMG publishing catalog includes A-List clients such as Bruno Mars, Rihanna, Drake and Chris Brown.



For more information about Chris Washington please contact his publicist, Erinn Fleeks or Urban 411 Entertainment, a full service multi-media company.



Media Contact:

Erinn Fleeks--Publicist

Urban 411 Entertainment

Erinn Fleeks

206-805-9990



www.hmugr.com



