Press Releases SolAcne Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from SolAcne: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: SolAcne - A Manufacturer of Dermatological Cosmetics Releases Full Anti-Acne Protection Set in Europe





full anti-acne protection set consists of two products - SolAcne wash gel and SolAcne active cream, that can be purchased separately or together depending on client's needs.



SolAcne wash gel is formulated to cleanse the skin, tighten the pores, provide oil-free but well-hydrated skin and regulate the sebum production.



SolAcne active cream is intended to remove blackheads, whiteheads, and pimples and to hydrate and soften the skin.



The active ingredients in the SolAcne set are Nordihydroguaiaretic acid (NDGA) and Oleanolic acid. When mixed together, both acids work in synergy to effectively reduce the acne. The Oleanolic acid reduces the production of excessive sebum, while the NDGA is a cell growth regulator that reduces excessive build-up of skin cells and acts as a strong anti-inflammatory agent.



Designed for oily and problemаtic skin and acneic skin with blackheads, the washing gel removes impurities, reduces the excess sebum secretion, and provides long-lasting hydration without making the skin oily. SolAcne cream, that should be used after cleansing the face with SolAcne gel, is additionally enriched with Betula Alba leaf and Willow Bark extracts that stimulate cell regeneration, have antioxidant properties, and reduce the risk of scarring caused by acne.



SolAcne offers discounts and special promotions and all who want to stay informed can check the official website of the product. Düsseldorf, Germany, January 12, 2021 --( PR.com )-- SolAcne is a manufacturer and distributor of dermatological cosmetics intended to treat acne. It's one of the most successfully developing companies in the branch on the European market. SolAcne full anti-acne protection set consists of two products - SolAcne wash gel and SolAcne active cream, that can be purchased separately or together depending on client's needs.SolAcne wash gel is formulated to cleanse the skin, tighten the pores, provide oil-free but well-hydrated skin and regulate the sebum production.SolAcne active cream is intended to remove blackheads, whiteheads, and pimples and to hydrate and soften the skin.The active ingredients in the SolAcne set are Nordihydroguaiaretic acid (NDGA) and Oleanolic acid. When mixed together, both acids work in synergy to effectively reduce the acne. The Oleanolic acid reduces the production of excessive sebum, while the NDGA is a cell growth regulator that reduces excessive build-up of skin cells and acts as a strong anti-inflammatory agent.Designed for oily and problemаtic skin and acneic skin with blackheads, the washing gel removes impurities, reduces the excess sebum secretion, and provides long-lasting hydration without making the skin oily. SolAcne cream, that should be used after cleansing the face with SolAcne gel, is additionally enriched with Betula Alba leaf and Willow Bark extracts that stimulate cell regeneration, have antioxidant properties, and reduce the risk of scarring caused by acne.SolAcne offers discounts and special promotions and all who want to stay informed can check the official website of the product. Contact Information SolAcne

Hannah Thompson

718-666-5679



https://www.solacne.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SolAcne