Alzheimer’s Los Angeles Marks 40 Years of Service to the Community

Heather Cooper Ortner, hortner@alzla.org, 323-930-6224 Los Angeles, CA, January 19, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Alzheimer’s Los Angeles is pleased to announce its 40th anniversary as a community-based organization serving families in the greater Los Angeles area.Created by concerned community members and incorporated in 1981, Alzheimer’s Los Angeles is recognized as a leader in innovative programming for people living with Alzheimer’s or another dementia. They have earned the trust of families, of diverse communities, and of the professionals who serve them through steadfast dedication to providing free services and programs that truly improve peoples’ quality of life.“We are proud of our history of service to the aging community of greater Los Angeles and are grateful for the continued support and partnership of so many,” says Heather Cooper Ortner, president and CEO of Alzheimer’s Los Angeles. “We have not wavered from our mission to provide the critically needed education, support, and advocacy for which families facing Alzheimer’s have come to rely on us. In this difficult time of COVID-19, we have redoubled our commitment to providing the care families so desperately need.”With 40 years of serving the community, Alzheimer’s Los Angeles is locally focused and nationally and internationally recognized for providing high-impact support, resources, and education to people and families facing the disease.While their dedication to families today is unwavering, Alzheimer’s Los Angeles also turns its vision to the future and commits to ensuring that anyone in need of help gets it. They continue to work to educate the richly diverse region of greater Los Angeles about what dementia is and isn’t, and fight to eliminate the stigma that perpetuates misunderstanding and creates unnecessary barriers to accessing available support and services."Alzheimer’s Los Angeles has a deep history of dedication to serving diverse and traditionally underserved populations, and our leadership remains committed to growing the organization to meet the needs of the richly diverse communities of Los Angeles," says Jackie Macias, Board ChairDue to COVID-19, Alzheimer’s Los Angeles is experiencing a great­ challenge providing essential programs to their older and vulnerable clients. In California, more than half a million people have Alzheimer’s disease, with over 166,000 living in Los Angeles County. Experts estimate that someone in the US develops Alzheimer's disease every 65 seconds. By mid-century someone will develop Alzheimer’s disease every 33 seconds.Until there is a cure, Alzheimer’s Los Angeles will provide the care.About Alzheimer’s Los AngelesFor 40 years Alzheimer’s Los Angeles has served people throughout Los Angeles County and the Inland Empire. 100% of funds raised stay local, providing free care and support for individuals and families. Low cost training and education are also offered for professionals. Alzheimer’s Los Angeles focuses on care, support, advocacy, and local research. Alzheimer’s is a devastating neurodegenerative disease that weakens the memory and other cognitive and emotional functions.For more information, call the Helpline at 844.HELP.ALZ or visit www.alzheimersLA.org Find Alzheimer’s Los Angeles on social media:Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AlzheimersLATwitter: @AlzheimersLAInstagram: @AlzheimersLAYouTube: @AlzheimersLAFor all media inquiries:Heather Cooper Ortner, hortner@alzla.org, 323-930-6224