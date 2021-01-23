PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Make It Clear Studio Launches MakeItClear.TV, a Free Faith Based Streaming Website


The site includes productions by Make It Clear Studio.

Orlando, FL, January 23, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Make It Clear Studio is dedicated to producing Christian based films that are high quality with a message that is evangelistic and consistent with God's Word.

Three big film projects are: The Bible Says, short films on topics like, cheating, lying, bullying, vaping, and sex-trafficking designed with a leader and student guide for each topic to help students understand what the Bible says about those topics and others; next, Issues and Answers for Today, filmed as 25-minute TV episodes with a host, Bible teacher, and often guests using Scripture to answer issues taken from the headlines today; finally, My Name Is Melissa, a full length motion picture in pre-production that is an intense drama to show movie-goers the Biblical basis for being pro-life.

As Make It Clear Studio completes production of it's films, some of them will be made available for free on www.MakeItClear.TV

Make It Clear TV is a free service supported by the donations of it’s viewers.

You can find more information about Make It Clear Studio at www.MakeItClearStudio.com and more about Make It Clear Ministries at www.MakeItClear.org
Contact Information
Make It Clear Studio
John Boehm
440-488-8535
Contact
www.makeitclearstudio.com

