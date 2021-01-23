Make It Clear Studio Launches MakeItClear.TV, a Free Faith Based Streaming Website

Orlando, FL, January 23, 2021 --(PR.com
)-- Make It Clear Studio is dedicated to producing Christian based films that are high quality with a message that is evangelistic and consistent with God's Word.
Three big film projects are: The Bible Says, short films on topics like, cheating, lying, bullying, vaping, and sex-trafficking designed with a leader and student guide for each topic to help students understand what the Bible says about those topics and others; next, Issues and Answers for Today, filmed as 25-minute TV episodes with a host, Bible teacher, and often guests using Scripture to answer issues taken from the headlines today; finally, My Name Is Melissa, a full length motion picture in pre-production that is an intense drama to show movie-goers the Biblical basis for being pro-life.
As Make It Clear Studio completes production of it's films, some of them will be made available for free on www.MakeItClear.TV
Make It Clear TV is a free service supported by the donations of it’s viewers.
You can find more information about Make It Clear Studio at www.MakeItClearStudio.com and more about Make It Clear Ministries at www.MakeItClear.org