Press Releases eMediaCampaigns! Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from eMediaCampaigns!: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: From the Barrio Foundation, eFuse to Provide Gaming Scholarship in Dr. Renteria’s Name

"Gaming scholarship to be awarded in Dr. Robert Renteria's name." - Fran Briggs, Publicist to Dr. Renteria





This series of monthly events will feature education, competition, and scholarship opportunities in hopes to help inner-city and under-served areas.



"eFuse has always been committed in helping gamers get discovered and find life-changing opportunities. These eFuse Pipeline events are a great way to partner with organizations that also value impact and opportunity," explained Patrick Klein, Chief Strategy Officer for eFuse.



"We are thrilled to be working alongside From the Barrio Foundation, the PowerUP Academy and the great people at Esposure to execute an elite event.”



The 2021 Educational Combine Event Series is comprised of monthly competitive events in gaming titles such as Rocket League, Overwatch, and League of Legends.



These events will connect talented students with collegiate coaches and recruiters. In addition, there will be learning opportunities to help students understand the different career paths that exist in the gaming industry.



Brian Williams, Chief Strategy Officer at PowerUP Academy, says, “The aim is to educate and help these students get discovered in the gaming industry. In addition to the competitive events, PowerUP and eFuse will honor Dr. Robert Renteria, From the Barrio Foundation’s Chairman, with scholarship opportunities in his name.”



The first event, scheduled for Sunday, January 31, 2021, will feature 32 students from across the country competing in Rocket League. To participate, high school students must register online at



“From the Barrio Foundation is honored to partner with eFuse and PowerUP Academy,” stated Dr. Renteria. “It is essential that collaborations take place to help lift our children up. We must teach our kids to dream big because if the dream is big enough the odds don't even matter.”



Klein expounded upon their collaboration. "We are excited to provide any opportunity for our eFuse community. But this one is extra special, since we get the opportunity to honor such an impactful individual. Dr. Renteria has dedicated his life to students and life-changing opportunities."



About From the Barrio Foundation



From the Barrio Foundation is a 501(c) (3) not for profit organization based in Aurora, IL. It donates academic and faith-inspired curricula which addresses social and emotional learning (SEL). The program helps children across the globe with their critical thinking skills and bridges the gap in their education. For more information about the foundation's products and services or how you can assist, visit www.fromthebarrio.com or call Dr. Robert Renteria. 312.933.5619.



About PowerUP Academy



PowerUP Academy is an education platform that delivers social and emotional growth curricula using aspects of the gaming industry to increase student engagement. We work with cities, municipalities, school districts, educators, and parents to deliver viable and tangible solutions to solve the "now" issues facing our youth. We do this using social and emotional growth education to provide the needed skills to overcome life's most challenging situations. For more information please visit https://powerupacademy.gg/ or email support@powerupacademy.gg.



About eFuse:



As the "LinkedIn for gamers," eFuse is solving esports’ talent challenge by helping players get discovered. Gamers enroll with their in-game credentials, upload highlight reels, and complete a resume. With a comprehensive portfolio prepared, users apply to over 24,000 listings including scholarships, internships, jobs, and competitive tournaments. Be it an aspiring gamer looking to go pro, a student hoping to be scouted by a college program, or a skilled animator exploring a career in game modeling, eFuse is esports’ home for qualified talent. As a two-sided marketplace, however, eFuse also provides organizers, scouts, and industry executives access to the platform’s brightest stars with leaderboards, community recruitment events, and regular, combine-like showcases. 20-plus employees operate out of their Columbus, Ohio, headquarters, where the startup is ensuring gamers have access to the opportunities they deserve. Chicago, IL, January 26, 2021 --( PR.com )-- From the Barrio Foundation alongside PowerUP Academy, will team up with gaming social media platform eFuse, to collaborate on scholastic gaming combines to showcase talented high school students from across the country.This series of monthly events will feature education, competition, and scholarship opportunities in hopes to help inner-city and under-served areas."eFuse has always been committed in helping gamers get discovered and find life-changing opportunities. These eFuse Pipeline events are a great way to partner with organizations that also value impact and opportunity," explained Patrick Klein, Chief Strategy Officer for eFuse."We are thrilled to be working alongside From the Barrio Foundation, the PowerUP Academy and the great people at Esposure to execute an elite event.”The 2021 Educational Combine Event Series is comprised of monthly competitive events in gaming titles such as Rocket League, Overwatch, and League of Legends.These events will connect talented students with collegiate coaches and recruiters. In addition, there will be learning opportunities to help students understand the different career paths that exist in the gaming industry.Brian Williams, Chief Strategy Officer at PowerUP Academy, says, “The aim is to educate and help these students get discovered in the gaming industry. In addition to the competitive events, PowerUP and eFuse will honor Dr. Robert Renteria, From the Barrio Foundation’s Chairman, with scholarship opportunities in his name.”The first event, scheduled for Sunday, January 31, 2021, will feature 32 students from across the country competing in Rocket League. To participate, high school students must register online at https://efuse.gg/o/powerup-pipeline-combine. “From the Barrio Foundation is honored to partner with eFuse and PowerUP Academy,” stated Dr. Renteria. “It is essential that collaborations take place to help lift our children up. We must teach our kids to dream big because if the dream is big enough the odds don't even matter.”Klein expounded upon their collaboration. "We are excited to provide any opportunity for our eFuse community. But this one is extra special, since we get the opportunity to honor such an impactful individual. Dr. Renteria has dedicated his life to students and life-changing opportunities."About From the Barrio FoundationFrom the Barrio Foundation is a 501(c) (3) not for profit organization based in Aurora, IL. It donates academic and faith-inspired curricula which addresses social and emotional learning (SEL). The program helps children across the globe with their critical thinking skills and bridges the gap in their education. For more information about the foundation's products and services or how you can assist, visit www.fromthebarrio.com or call Dr. Robert Renteria. 312.933.5619.About PowerUP AcademyPowerUP Academy is an education platform that delivers social and emotional growth curricula using aspects of the gaming industry to increase student engagement. We work with cities, municipalities, school districts, educators, and parents to deliver viable and tangible solutions to solve the "now" issues facing our youth. We do this using social and emotional growth education to provide the needed skills to overcome life's most challenging situations. For more information please visit https://powerupacademy.gg/ or email support@powerupacademy.gg.About eFuse:As the "LinkedIn for gamers," eFuse is solving esports’ talent challenge by helping players get discovered. Gamers enroll with their in-game credentials, upload highlight reels, and complete a resume. With a comprehensive portfolio prepared, users apply to over 24,000 listings including scholarships, internships, jobs, and competitive tournaments. Be it an aspiring gamer looking to go pro, a student hoping to be scouted by a college program, or a skilled animator exploring a career in game modeling, eFuse is esports’ home for qualified talent. As a two-sided marketplace, however, eFuse also provides organizers, scouts, and industry executives access to the platform’s brightest stars with leaderboards, community recruitment events, and regular, combine-like showcases. 20-plus employees operate out of their Columbus, Ohio, headquarters, where the startup is ensuring gamers have access to the opportunities they deserve. Contact Information eMediaCampaigns!

Fran Briggs

(928) 275-1342



http://www.franbriggs.com

https://www.facebook.com/FranBriggs

Attached Files

Fran Briggs, American Journalist and Publicist Filename: FranBriggsAmericanPublicistJo.jpg

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from eMediaCampaigns!