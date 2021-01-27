World Wide Motion Pictures Corporation Announces Collaboration with the American Emu Association Prior to the Release of the New Australian Film, Emu Runner

Press Releases World Wide Motion Pictures Corporation Press Release Share Blog

Emu Runner is a heartwarming story about an eight-year-old girl who forges a bond with a wild emu as a way to cope with the grief of losing her mother unexpectedly. In addition to reinforcing the special way animals can help people manage heartache and loneliness, the story also delves into the modern day complexities of race and social disparities within a community of Australian Indigenous peoples, and is one of the only internationally distributed family films produced in recent times to highlight the difficulties of the Australian Indigenous experience. Emu Runner offers viewers a glimpse into the life of a community underrepresented around the world, at a time when unity and understanding are needed more than ever.



“As we prepare for the national release of this heartwarming family film, we’re very grateful to organizations and groups such as the prestigious AEA for their kind support in spreading the word about the upcoming release of the film,” stated Paul D. Hancock, President/CEO of WWMPC.



The AEA was formed in 1989 with the intent of promoting public awareness of emu products and fostering research to further develop a better understanding of this unique animal. The AEA represents an alternative agricultural industry, dominated by small farmers throughout the U.S., who are committed to humane and environmentally positive practices that produce high quality, beneficial products and knowledge.



"We’re excited to be supporting the marketing effort for a film that depicts the emu in such a positive light, and appreciate World Wide Motion Pictures' efforts to bring more awareness of this amazing animal to American audiences," stated Dennis Anderson, President of AEA.



Winner of “Best Australian Independent Film” at the 2019 Gold Coast Film Festival (Australia), Emu Runner has garnered multiple festival nominations and accolades from around the world and has been showcased at festivals in the UK, France, Poland, Spain, and Brazil. Nominated for “Best Independent Film” by the esteemed Australian Academy of Cinema Television Arts, the film also received award nominations from the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival (Canada) and the Zlin Children’s Film Festival (Czech Republic).



Due to closures and scheduling difficulties of mainstream cinemas around the country because of the COVID-19 pandemic, WWMPC’s tentative plans include releasing the Film on specially selected screens throughout the U.S. starting in the summer of 2021.



Candy Buck

714-960-7264



http://www.wwmpc.com



