Global Exporter KORINA TRADE is Entering the U.S. Market

It is very difficult for Korean agricultural and fishery foods to advance overseas. While large corporations can establish branches abroad and have their own distribution networks, small and medium-sized enterprises with insufficient funding cannot advertise their products to foreign countries. KORINA TRADE is helping SMEs overcome this situation.



Participating in global trade show, such as Bangkok-Food Fair, China-International Import Fair, USA-Anaheim Food Fair, Europe-Paris SIAL Exhibition, and German Anuga Food Fair, KORINA TRADE keeps pace with the trend of steadily increasing demand for specialty products and services around the world.



The company has acquired the Certificate of Company-specific Approved Exporter and exported to Europe, and helped marine products of participating companies to enter the Chinese market. In addition, KORINA TRADE has successfully exported to Indonesia after acquiring ML Certification.



Busan, Korea, South, February 04, 2021 --( PR.com )-- KORINA TRADE, which began its food trade business with export to China in 2014, is carrying out various export projects for domestic food companies. As part of a trade mission through an export consortium business, KORINA TRADE is supporting small and medium-sized businesses to advance into overseas markets. The company is ISO14001 and ISO9001 certified in the field of export and additional services, and has been designated as a professional trading company.

Eunji Kim

051-248-0060



http://www.korinatrade.com/?l=ko



