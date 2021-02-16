Jaleana C. Stevenson Recognized as a Woman of the Month for January 2021 by P.O.W.E.R.

Press Releases P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization... Press Release Share Blog

P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of empowering women who will mentor and inspire each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services, our members can network, collaborate with like-minded professionals, gain recognition and obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success. New Orleans, LA, February 16, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Jaleana C. Stevenson of New Orleans, Louisiana has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for January 2021 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of children’s literature. Each month P.O.W.E.R. features women to represent their professions and industries due to their expertise and success in their chosen specialty.About Jaleana C. StevensonJaleana C. Stevenson is an author, flight attendant for American Airlines, and a world traveler who was inspired to write a children’s book in response to the pandemic and social culture in America. She wrote “Jibari’s World: The Profound Question,” to help children understand what is happening in the world, and to give them a broader knowledge of social issues. It is intended to help people have a conversation with children regarding racial injustice and systemic racism as well. Her daughter, Javen K. Stevenson, is the character designer of Jibari. Her book is available at www.jibarisworld.com and through Amazon Kindle. Jibari’s World T-Shirts and mask can also be purchased on the website.Jaleana was born in New Orleans and later moved to Washington D.C. as a teen with her family. She attended Xavier University as a third generation student. Jaleana is passionate about fashion and creativity. In her spare time, she enjoys being with her family, travel, dining out, and music.Jaleana Stevenson states, “My future goal is to create a series of culturally enriched children’s books.”For further information, please contact www.jibarisworld.com.About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and Powerwoe.comP.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of empowering women who will mentor and inspire each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services, our members can network, collaborate with like-minded professionals, gain recognition and obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success. Contact Information P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)

