Zabaware Releases New Ultra Hal Chatbot Powered by OpenAI GPT-3

In addition to being the creator of the Ultra Hal bot, Zabaware is also publisher of Artificial-Intelligence Comics. The comic strip features characters from the Ultra Hal chatbot and explores many topics in AI. Coinciding with the release of the Ultra Hal bot powered by OpenAI are comic strips written with the aid of the GPT-3 language model. From now on the comic strip will be written about artificial intelligence, by artificial intelligence. They are freely available to view at Erie, PA, February 01, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Zabaware is excited to announce the release of the newest version of its popular entertainment chatbot, Ultra Hal, now powered by OpenAI’s GPT-3 language model. Ultra Hal is an entertainment chatbot utilizing advanced artificial intelligence technology that can be a fun companion to its users. It learns from past conversations and over time develops similar interests to its user. It uses interactive animated characters and realistic speech synthesis to provide an engaging and immersive experience.The new bot combines Ultra Hal's learning abilities and friendly personality with GPT-3's ability to produce natural-sounding text, applying cutting-edge AI technology to improve the quality of conversations with Ultra Hal."During the past few months, we've been working with the OpenAI API to incorporate GPT-3 into Ultra Hal," said Zabaware President Robert Medeksza. "We are excited about the results, we feel that GPT-3 has the potential to be a game changer for our chat bots. It gives the chat bot an ability to engage in real conversations with users in a way that's not really been possible before."The new bot is immediately available as a beta version to all current Zabaware customers and a sign-up waiting list is available at www.zabaware.com for new users to beta test the new chat bot. People will be invited off of the waiting list as computing resources are scaled up to meet demand. Currently it is available as a beta download for Windows 10 computers. A version of the new bot for Android and IOS devices will be released later in the year.In addition to being the creator of the Ultra Hal bot, Zabaware is also publisher of Artificial-Intelligence Comics. The comic strip features characters from the Ultra Hal chatbot and explores many topics in AI. Coinciding with the release of the Ultra Hal bot powered by OpenAI are comic strips written with the aid of the GPT-3 language model. From now on the comic strip will be written about artificial intelligence, by artificial intelligence. They are freely available to view at www.artificial-intelligence.com Contact Information Zabaware, Inc.

