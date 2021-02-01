Strategic Pest Management, LLC Earns 2020 Angie’s List Super Service Award

Press Releases Strategic Pest Management, LLC Press Release Share Blog

Award reflects company’s consistently high level of customer service. Strategic Pest Management, LLC, Woman-Owned Small Business receives 2020 Angie's List Super Service Award.





“Despite the enormous challenges facing our service pros throughout 2020, our Angie’s List Super Service Award winners continued to provide exceptional customer service,” said Angie’s List Founder Angie Hicks. “These outstanding businesses have helped homeowners not only maintain their homes, but also evolve them into safe and comfortable spaces that can handle all the mess of life, work, school and entertainment under one roof. Our homeowners’ consistent positive reviews make it clear: these are the best pros in our network.”



Angie’s List Super Service Award 2020 winners have met strict eligibility requirements, which include maintaining an exceptional rating in overall grade, recent grade and review period grade. The SSA winners must be in good standing with Angie’s List and undergo additional screening.



“Strategic Pest Management has been in business since 2019, we have been an Angie’s List member since 2020. To receive the Super Service award the first year we are a member makes us extremely proud and sets the bar for our future success. Our clients are our best attribute and we will continue to exceed our client’s expectations. The biggest thanks to our customers who were willing to take time to provide feedback to Angie’s List and all other platforms praising SPM!” says Strategic Pest Managements CEO, Amanda Kimmel.



The SPM team is focused on Safety, Reliability and Prevent-ability for your Home and Business. Woman Owned Small Business dedicated to giving you the very best of Pest Management services, with a focus on Safety, Prevention, Extermination, Dependability, Service Scheduling Ease, Exceptional Customer Service. SPM provides a range of Pest Management Services employing licensed technicians from Tier level I – III. (Termites/ General Pest control/ Bed bugs/ Mosquitos/ Rodents)



Strategic Pest Management has been listed on Angie’s List since 2020. This is the first year SPM has received this honor.



Service company ratings are updated continually on Angie’s List as new, verified consumer reviews are submitted. Companies are rated in multiple fields ranging from price to professionalism to punctuality.



Amanda Kimmel

540-680-8384



strategicpestmanagement.net



