On Aura Tout Vu

Vaccine Dress by On Aura Tout Vu During the Haute Couture Fashion Week Spring Summer 2021


Creativity and know-how for the Couture ateliers of Parisian house On Aura Tout Vu are revealed in the Haute Couture Fashion Week Spring-Summer 2021 with "The vaccine dress."

Paris, France, February 01, 2021 --(PR.com)-- "Reborn" - Injection of light and lightness. Couture Fashion Week has just ended up in Paris.

Due to the current lockdown rules in France, presentations go all digital and there was still excitement around the breathtaking creations that were revealed.

The designers from On Aura Tout Vu couture house presents a single digital model for this spring summer 2021 season.

Corseted bustier in silk satin and crystals enhanced with a huge quantity of syringes filled with crystal vaccines and pearls, which ends with a needle whose tip is adorned with a drop-shaped Swarovski beads pearl.

Far from the conventional imagery, Livia Stoianova and Yassen Samouilov, loyal to the DNA of On Aura Tout Vu, refocused their creation, always concerned with societal issues in constant search of an extraordinary imagination.

A breath of fresh air that helps inject a little light into our life.

While the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic is not yet won, with a vaccine in sight, there is at least one light at the end of the tunnel - as well as hope.

It is in this light that the couture inspiration of On Aura Tout Vu was born for a creation with a strong message of hope for the spring summer 2021 season.

Look to the video

Credits Reborn vaccine dress: Dress - On Aura Tout Vu Photos - Virginie Dubois Video – Gilles Maillard
Contact Information
On Aura Tout Vu
Yassen Samouilov
0033623445832
Contact
http://onauratoutvu.com/
Vaccine dress by On Aura Tout vu
Corseted bustier in silk satin and crystals enhanced with huge quantity of syringes filled with crystal vaccines and pearls, which ends with a needle whose tip is adorned with a drop-shaped Swarovski beads pearl.
