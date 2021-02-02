Wolf Hill Group Places Jim Watson as Vice President of Commercial Development at Gabriel Network; Watson Will Help the Company Scale Up Business Operations in the U.S.

Press Releases Wolf Hill Group Press Release Share Blog

Watson brings more than 13 years of business development experience to Gabriel, most recently serving as Head of Business Development in an advisory role at Imeve, a virtual reality start-up, where he assisted the leadership team in establishing a go-to-market strategy. Previously he served as Senior Vice-President, Global Sales and Marketing, at MultiLing, where he led the global sales organization with teams in North America, Europe, and Asia. Watson also served in leadership positions at Xact Data Discovery, where he was Regional Vice President, West Region Sales, and later, Vice President, National Accounts. Early in his career, Watson founded DocuScope, a document workflow business, and served as President and Co-Founder of Certus EDM, an eDiscovery business.



"Jim Watson is an exceptionally talented and driven business leader with an impressive track record in marketing, sales, and business development," said Wolf Hill Group Co-Founder Mike Mosunic. “He will be a valuable addition to the Gabriel Network leadership team at a critically important time in the company’s history.”



“We are excited to bring Jim on as we begin to launch our business operations in the United States,” said Yoni Sherizen, CEO and Co-Founder, Gabriel Network. “Jim has the vision, operational experience, and executive management skills necessary to help guide us forward in this new and exciting venture, and we are grateful for Mike and his team at Wolf Hill Group for their diligent work in helping us seek out and recruit such an outstanding leader for this important position.”



Watson holds a B.B.A. in Marketing from the University of Iowa Tippie College of Business, and an M.B.A. in International Business from Drake University.



About Wolf Hill Group

Wolf Hill Group, a Slone Partners company, is a national executive search firm focused on cybersecurity. With more than 75 years of leadership recruitment experience among its founders, we excel at building leadership teams for family office investors, startups, venture capital and private equity. Our network of information security leaders are at the forefront of defending the cyberattacks running parallel to the growing vulnerability trends in quantum computing, cloud computing, IoT, OT, AI, machine learning, Big Data and analytics, online payment fraud, and social media. For more information about our services, visit https://wolfhillgroup.com or call 888-748-9220.



About Gabriel Network

