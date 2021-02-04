PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Berkley Alliance Managers

Press Release
Share      Blog

Receive press releases from Berkley Alliance Managers: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds:

Tom Rea Named Executive Vice President of Berkley Service Professionals


Tom Rea Named Executive Vice President of Berkley Service Professionals
Glastonbury, CT, February 04, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Tom Rea has been named executive vice president of Berkley Service Professionals, a division of Berkley Alliance Managers, a Berkley Company. He is responsible for overseeing the organization’s operations, strategic direction and business development efforts.

“We are excited to welcome Tom,” says Stephen L. Porcelli, president of Berkley Alliance Managers. “He has a strong track record as a leader and innovator in the Miscellaneous Professional Liability Insurance market. Tom joins an outstanding team at Berkley Service Professionals, and together, they have the expertise and experience to enhance our opportunities for profitable growth in this segment.”

Mr. Rea joined Berkley Service Professionals with more than 20 years of experience, predominantly in the specialty professional liability insurance industry. During this time, he held numerous senior management and underwriting positions, while successfully building a diversified portfolio of Miscellaneous Professional Liability Insurance products and teams from the ground up. Mr. Rea is a licensed insurance agent and surplus lines broker in the state of Connecticut and holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Western Connecticut State University.

About Berkley Service Professional
Berkley Service Professionals specializes in comprehensive professional liability insurance for licensed non-medical professionals and complex miscellaneous service exposures. Berkley Service Professionals is a division of Berkley Alliance Managers which is a member company of Berkley, whose rated insurance company members are assigned A+ (Superior) ratings by A.M. Best Company and A+ (Strong) ratings by S&P. For more information, please visit berkleysp.com.

Berkley Service Professionals conducts business as Berkley Managers Insurance Services, LLC in California as a surplus lines broker. California License #0H05115

Contact:
William Chelak
wchelak@scstrategies.net
732-541-2971
Contact Information
William Chelak
732-541-2971
Contact

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Berkley Alliance Managers
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help