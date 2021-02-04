Press Releases Berkley Alliance Managers Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Berkley Alliance Managers: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Tom Rea Named Executive Vice President of Berkley Service Professionals





“We are excited to welcome Tom,” says Stephen L. Porcelli, president of Berkley Alliance Managers. “He has a strong track record as a leader and innovator in the Miscellaneous Professional Liability Insurance market. Tom joins an outstanding team at Berkley Service Professionals, and together, they have the expertise and experience to enhance our opportunities for profitable growth in this segment.”



Mr. Rea joined Berkley Service Professionals with more than 20 years of experience, predominantly in the specialty professional liability insurance industry. During this time, he held numerous senior management and underwriting positions, while successfully building a diversified portfolio of Miscellaneous Professional Liability Insurance products and teams from the ground up. Mr. Rea is a licensed insurance agent and surplus lines broker in the state of Connecticut and holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Western Connecticut State University.



About Berkley Service Professional

Berkley Service Professionals specializes in comprehensive professional liability insurance for licensed non-medical professionals and complex miscellaneous service exposures. Berkley Service Professionals is a division of Berkley Alliance Managers which is a member company of Berkley, whose rated insurance company members are assigned A+ (Superior) ratings by A.M. Best Company and A+ (Strong) ratings by S&P. For more information, please visit berkleysp.com.



Berkley Service Professionals conducts business as Berkley Managers Insurance Services, LLC in California as a surplus lines broker. California License #0H05115



Contact:

William Chelak

wchelak@scstrategies.net

732-541-2971 Glastonbury, CT, February 04, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Tom Rea has been named executive vice president of Berkley Service Professionals, a division of Berkley Alliance Managers, a Berkley Company. He is responsible for overseeing the organization’s operations, strategic direction and business development efforts.“We are excited to welcome Tom,” says Stephen L. Porcelli, president of Berkley Alliance Managers. “He has a strong track record as a leader and innovator in the Miscellaneous Professional Liability Insurance market. Tom joins an outstanding team at Berkley Service Professionals, and together, they have the expertise and experience to enhance our opportunities for profitable growth in this segment.”Mr. Rea joined Berkley Service Professionals with more than 20 years of experience, predominantly in the specialty professional liability insurance industry. During this time, he held numerous senior management and underwriting positions, while successfully building a diversified portfolio of Miscellaneous Professional Liability Insurance products and teams from the ground up. Mr. Rea is a licensed insurance agent and surplus lines broker in the state of Connecticut and holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Western Connecticut State University.About Berkley Service ProfessionalBerkley Service Professionals specializes in comprehensive professional liability insurance for licensed non-medical professionals and complex miscellaneous service exposures. Berkley Service Professionals is a division of Berkley Alliance Managers which is a member company of Berkley, whose rated insurance company members are assigned A+ (Superior) ratings by A.M. Best Company and A+ (Strong) ratings by S&P. For more information, please visit berkleysp.com.Berkley Service Professionals conducts business as Berkley Managers Insurance Services, LLC in California as a surplus lines broker. California License #0H05115Contact:William Chelakwchelak@scstrategies.net732-541-2971 Contact Information William Chelak

732-541-2971





Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Berkley Alliance Managers