Virginia Businessman Dr. Tommy R. Nash Savoring Sustained Entrepreneurial Success as the Face of COGA Life Instructor, Gifted Author

Making Immeasurable Strides - A native of Duck Hill, Mississippi - a rural Montgomery County establishment that is comprised of roughly 1,102 residents, according to the latest U.S. census - Dr. Tommy R. Nash emphasized, among other things, that his strategic mission through COGA Life Instructor is centered largely on ensuring that individuals and businesses fully grasp a thorough concept of the entire leadership complement.



During a weekend interview with Making Headline News, Dr. Tommy R. Nash was asked what he likes the most about his business as the owner and CEO of COGA Life Instructor, his Virginia-based company that is suitably known as the nation’s No. 1 Leadership Development and Instructor.



“The best part of my business is engaging with people and helping them achieve their goals,” Dr. Nash, 57, said.



A progressive, thriving business endeavor that went into operations in 2019, COGA Life Instructor customarily offers a variety of services, most notably what it known as Kick It Up Keynotes, Insight Through Interviews, and Constructive Consultation.



Also, COGA Life Instructor offers credible presentations, including what is known as Into Your Purpose, Team Enablement, and Redefining Leadership, as mentioned on the company’s website at



More on Dr. Nash's venture: “When I speak or participate in leadership forums, I am always prepared to address all-things leadership.” Dr. Nash explained. “In other words, I aim to spread the power and knowledge of leadership...to inspire knowledgeable communities by connecting people leadership expertise that leads to goal attainment.”



A retired U.S. Naval officer, Dr. Nash doesn’t shy away from the notion that his 25-year military stint has contributed mightily to the startup of COGA Life Instructor.



“Given my expansive military, private industry (three years) and federal government (12 years) leadership background, culminating over, I felt that I could contribute immensely to the effectiveness of organizational leadership,” said Dr. Nash, referring to the sustained success of his company. “The contribution consists of speaking engagements, consulting, and email courses, among other internet and social media venues. The bottom line is that I sincerely want to help people make greater achievements in their personal and business lives.”



A longtime federal government employee, Dr. Nash earned a Bachelor of Science Degree from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale. Consequently, he acquired a Master of Business Administration from Strayer University, and Doctorates from Argosy University.



Nearly two years removed from having erected his business, Dr. Nash has been professionally speaking since 1990.



For Starters - Dr. Nash is an accomplished author who recently witnessed the release of "The Leading Edges: Leading From the Front, Back, Sides and Top To Bottom," his solo-authored written work that debuted in November 2020.



“There are many who inspired me to own my own business which, by the way, began as a leadership consulting business, but developed into professional speaking business,” Dr. Nash recalls. “Nevertheless, there is no single individual that inspired me. Rather, it was a combination of people. I’ve viewed speakers and noticed the way that they inspired audiences and potentially helped them with goal achievement. I wanted to assist people...have the same kind of impact. I knew I could do what those speakers were doing, and I finally stepped out in faith.”



Much to Dr. Nash’s delight, his quest to delve to off into the world of entrepreneurship has benefited him fervently, as evidenced the immeasurable strides he’s made since COGA Life Instructor’s inception.



Interestingly enough, Dr. Nash’s venture customarily services what he appropriately refers to as a “myriad of age groups,” meaning “My business really does not stipulate an age group,” he emphasized, “but rather caters to business organizations and individuals that are seeking leadership teachings, whether it is speaking or consulting.”



Stay Tuned - Dr. Nash’s latest authorship contributions are displayed in Dr. Jennifer Jones Bryant’s "Step Into Leadership Greatness: Leadership Isn’t Just A Title," a book that is scheduled to make its official release in March 2021.



While his business essentially is in its infancy stages, Dr. Nash is convinced COGA Life Instructor’s best and brightest days are well ahead of it.



“Physically, my venture has been local thus far, but that is largely due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” Dr. Nash said. “However, I have participated in several virtual speaking engagements. Also, as previously mentioned, I am a 25-year retired Naval officer and have traveled the entire globe and conducted hundreds - literally - of professional speaking engagements.”



To his credit, Dr. Nash also is an accomplished author who recently witnessed the release of "The Leading Edges: Leading From the Front, Back, Sides and Top To Bottom," his solo-authored written work that debuted in November 2020.



More on Dr. Nash's venture: In this awe-inspiring, life-altering book, Dr. Nash issued a rather notable reminder to his readers:



Massive Game-Changer - A progressive, thriving business endeavor that went into operations in 2019, COGA Life Instructor customarily offers a variety of services, most notably what it known as Kick It Up Keynotes, Insight Through Interviews, and Constructive Consultation.



“You are here by purpose, not by circumstance,” this author writes in a detailed synopsis of his featured book at Amazon.com. “I am sure that this book will support and encourage current and emerging leaders to discover and demonstrate the leadership skills needed for optimum organizational goals. The details discussed in this book answer all leadership questions, as it thoroughly discusses all areas of leadership. Through guidance, mentorship, and instruction, we will work together to propel your life and your career to the next level with intention and ownership.”



And then there’s Dr. Nash’s latest authorship contributions, which are displayed in Dr. Jennifer Jones Bryant’s "Step Into Leadership Greatness: Leadership Isn’t Just A Title," a book that is scheduled to make its official release in March 2021.



“Inspiration awakens us to new possibilities by allowing us to transcend our ordinary experiences and limitations,” Dr. Nash said of his assortment of achievements in recent years. “Inspiration propels a person from apathy to possibility and transforms the way we perceive our own capabilities. I found out long ago that if I can help one - similarly to Jesus and His sheep - then I have achieved a daily goal. One never knows who may require a word of inspiration, but nothing beats failure but a try and try...I will.”



Dr. Tommy Nash

540-498-2546



https://coga-thenations1lifeinstuctor.godaddysites.com/



