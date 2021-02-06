Chris Hammond Joins Donnelly Timmons & Associates

Press Releases Donnelly Timmons & Associates Press Release Share Blog

Celebrating 20 years in business, custom home builder adds executive talent to capitalize on growth.





For more information, please visit our website at Nashville, TN, February 06, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Donnelly Timmons & Associates, a Nashville area custom home builder/remodeler, announced today that Chris Hammond has joined the team to help the Company continue its impressive growth trend.Chris has worked at several financial services firms, primarily in a business development role, for most of his 20+ year career. Chris will bring his decades of experience in marketing, business development and process improvement to the Donnelly Timmons & Associates team. Chris grew up in northeast Ohio and has lived in Chicago, Baltimore and moved to Nashville over 11 years ago. He graduated from the University of Notre Dame and received an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. Chris lives in the Franklin area with his wife and three children.“We are extremely excited to have Chris join our team,” said Dustin Timmons, Co-Owner of Donnelly Timmons & Associates. “Joey and I have built our business over 20 years, with a focus on customer service, and we will continue to manage each of our projects personally. Chris will help us expand our network, engage with new relationships and continue to improve our internal processes. We are in a great position to capitalize on the brand we’ve built and the market growth in our area.”Donnelly Timmons & Associates is a full-service construction company that specializes in residential projects. We manage projects for our customers that range from renovations and additions to fully custom luxury homes.For more information, please visit our website at www.donnellytimmons.com Contact Information Donnelly Timmons & Associates

