Hilton Jones Named Consultant at RT Environmental & Construction Professional

“Hilton’s 16 years of industry experience and in-depth understanding of the commercial insurance marketplace will be invaluable to solidifying our existing relationships and forging new relationships in California and the surrounding area,” says Jeff Slivka, president of RT ECP. “His dedicated focus will also provide an even greater understanding of the many ways we can support our ever-growing network of agents and brokers in the region with an expert array of risk management strategies and tools.”



Prior to joining RT ECP, Jones served an assistant vice president and Northwest Regional Manager of Professional Risks & General Liability Insurance at Hiscox Insurance in San Francisco. For nearly a decade, he also assessed, underwrote and managed a complex portfolio of Management Liability/E&O accounts at Travelers Insurance in Walnut Creek, California.



In addition to holding a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Sonoma State University in Sonoma, California, Jones also has the Registered Professional Liability Underwriter (RPLU) designation. He can be reached at 609-528-3896 or Hilton.jones@rtspecialty.com.



About RT Environmental & Construction Professional

RT Environmental & Construction Professional (RT ECP) is a part of the RT Specialty division of RSG Specialty, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company based in Illinois. RSG Specialty, LLC, is a subsidiary of Ryan Specialty Group, LLC. RT ECP provides wholesale insurance brokerage and other services to agents and brokers. RT ECP does not solicit insurance from the public. Some products may only be available in certain states, and some products may only be available from surplus lines insurers. In California: RSG Specialty Insurance Services, LLC (License # 0G97516). 2021 Ryan Specialty Group, LLC



