Rev. Amelie A. Buchanan Honored as a Professional of the Year for Two Consecutive Years by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication

Denver, CO, March 11, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Rev. Amelie A. Buchanan of Denver, Colorado has been honored as a Professional of the Year for two consecutive years, 2020 and 2021, by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of flight chaplains.

About The Rev. Amelie A. Buchanan

Rev. Amelie Buchanan is the co-founder and executive director of the Association of Professional Flight Chaplains, a national interfaith professional pastoral care association that operates in the field of flight medicine and transport. In 2008, Rev. Buchanan joined with a flight nurse and seminary graduate, and co-founded the Association of Professional Flight Chaplains (APFC). After five years working as a Flight Chaplain, she left her position to serve, develop and work for APFC full time. Currently, Rev. Buchanan is involved in the daily operations of the association.

Rev. Amelie Buchanan was the first Flight Chaplain to serve in a flight/ transport program in the U.S., and pioneered the role of Flight Chaplain. In the air medical transport program she served, she flew and worked with crews at every base on all aircraft and vehicles. She was responsible for providing emotional and spiritual support to crews and staff, as well as patients and families during transport. In that role, she developed and presented continuing education programs for crew members and staff on topics related to the spiritual and emotional dimensions of critical care transport.

Born in Boulder, Colorado, Amelie obtained a B.A. from Yale University in 1969, a J.D. from the University of Denver, and a M.Div. from the Iliff School of Theology in Denver, Colorado. She did her Clinical Pastoral Education (CPE) training at St. Anthony Hospital, Denver, CO, completing a second year residency in trauma. Rev. Buchanan is an ordained Minister of Word & Sacrament in the Presbyterian Church U.S.A. (PCUSA). Rev. Amelie is a Parish Associate at her church, where she has taught and preached. Prior to her service in ministry, she was an attorney and served in government. Rev. Buchanan has taught at area universities in values and ethics, and religious freedom and the law.

Rev. Amelie A. Buchanan was a speaker at the Air Medical Transport Conference in 2007. The response was overwhelming, making clear the need for Flight Chaplains across the country. Rev. Amelie Buchanan wrote an article for the Air Medical Journal, April 2009 issue. In her spare time, Amelie enjoys travel and is a sports fan. She loves to laugh, enjoys urban and mountain life, and is devoted to her family and friends.

