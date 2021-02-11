Shipping Specialists, Luggage Free, Partnering with Timbers Resorts, a Global Developer and Operator of Luxury Hotels, Resorts and Residences

Press Releases Luggage Free Press Release Share Blog

For more information, please visit www.timbersresorts.com West Palm Beach, FL, February 11, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Luggage Free is proud to announce its partnership with Timbers Resorts , the leading developer and operator of boutique luxury hotels, resorts, and residences around the world. Luggage Free’s global luggage shipping service will allow Timbers’ owners and guests to travel bag-free whenever arriving or departing from any of the brand’s worldwide locations, from the verdant hillsides of Tuscany to the snow-capped Rocky Mountains.“Timbers Resorts offers a stunning collection of properties in every corner of the world and we’re eager to offer our services to their owners and guests,” said Nicholas Coleman, CEO of Luggage Free. “With a shared commitment to unmatched quality and exceptional service, Luggage Free is the quintessential partner for Timbers Resorts.”Through this strategic partnership with Luggage Free, owners and guests of all Timbers Resorts locations can elect to ship personal items such as luggage, golf clubs, skis, snowboards, and bicycles ahead of their journey, eliminating the need to carry, check, and claim baggage at the airport for a truly hands-free sojourn. Luggage Free offers two options to book the service: through a dedicated website specifically crafted for Timbers, or on-site at a Timbers Resorts property through their concierge and guest services teams. Seasoned in international shipping regulations, Luggage Free handles all customs paperwork associated with traveling abroad to any Timbers international location and each shipment comes with real-time tracking notifications and complimentary coverage backed by an industry-leading, on-time guarantee.“Our partnership with Luggage Free is an extension of Timbers’ continued dedication to creating luxurious and seamless lifestyle experiences for our owners and guests,” said Greg Spencer, CEO of Timbers Resorts. “Luggage Free’s approach to providing hassle-free travel services aligns impeccably with our own brand ethos.”Located in the world’s most desirable destinations, such as Tuscany, Kauai, Vail and Cabo, Timbers Resorts’ properties are carefully crafted to reflect each distinct locale with thoughtful design inspired by their surrounding landscapes. Renowned for their authentic programming, Timbers properties offer customized experiences with a personalized approach to ensure their owners and guests, along with their loved ones, create meaningful, lifelong memories.Luggage Free has remained the world’s leading specialty shipping provider, servicing 180 countries around the world. Furthermore, Luggage Free offers no-contact pickups at a preferred time of day from a residence, business, resort, or hotel and its online booking platform can generate a customized quote and process an order in seconds.For more information, please visit www.luggagefree.com and www.timbersresorts.comAbout Luggage FreeFounded in 2003, Luggage Free is the world’s premier white-glove luggage shipping service dedicated to creating a safe and hassle-free travel experience. Luggage Free provides domestic and international service to 180 countries worldwide, utilizing dependable shipping networks such as FedEx, UPS, and DHL.Having shipped more than two-million bags globally, Luggage Free’s global network of highly experienced staff prepares each shipment for success with preemptive reviews of each package to avoid potential delays in customs or other complications before they happen, including proactive weather routing.For further information, please contact:Justin Metzl, Director of MarketingEmail: justin@luggagefree.comTel: +1 (212) 453-1579Patrick Jackson, Director of Salespjackson@luggagefree.comTel: +1 (212) 453-1579About Timbers ResortsTimbers Resorts is the developer and operator of a collection of properties in over 15 of the world's most diverse high-end destinations. The Timbers Collection includes boutique private resorts, hotels and residence clubs in some of the world's most sought-after ski, golf, leisure and beach locations. Since 1999, Timbers Resorts has been committed to being authentic, unique and respectful of the destination, focusing on family and experiences, and never compromising with regard to quality and service. Owners at properties in the Timbers Collection are granted an ownership experience with expanded benefits through a host of travel and lifestyle partners such as Sentient Jet, Hertz, MedjetAssist, The Ghurka Collection and many more, as well as access to the Timbers Reciprocity Program and the ability to trade vacation time with other destinations in the portfolio. Current Timbers Collection properties can be found in Aspen, Beaver Creek, Cabo San Lucas, Jupiter, Kaua'i, Kiawah Island, Maui, Napa, Scottsdale, Sonoma, Southern California, Steamboat, Tuscany and Vail.For more information, please visit www.timbersresorts.com Contact Information Luggage Free

