Accredited Drug Testing Receives Prestigious Industry Accreditation
Orlando, FL, February 11, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Accredited Drug Testing is pleased to announce that it has completed all training, regulatory requirements, facility evaluations and other mandates and has been certified as an Accredited Third-Party Administrator (TPA) by the National Drug and Screening Association (NDASA.) Those displaying the NDASA Accreditation certificate are be recognized as having a seal of approval from industry peers and experts demonstrating they are a trusted and reliable partner who is voluntarily subject to accreditation oversight, audits and reviews.

Presenting the accreditation was Executive Director Jo McGuire who stated, “NDASA is pleased that Accredited Drug Testing recognizes the importance of training and maintaining the highest standards in the drug testing industry. Our association congratulates Accredited Drug Testing and its staff on accomplishing this level of accreditation.”

This certification demonstrates that Accredited Drug Testing is not only a reliable and trusted leader in the drug testing industry, but also that they meet the highest industry standards as established by the National Drug And Alcohol Screening Association (NDASA.)

Company President/CEO James A. Greer says, “Our company and team of employees are honored to have received this accreditation and we look forward to continuing to serve our clients throughout the Nation with a commitment to quality services and the highest degree of dedication to customer service.”

Accredited Drug Testing is one of the Nations leading providers of drug, alcohol and DNA testing services for employers and individuals needing a test. The company also specializes in DOT drug and alcohol testing, consortium enrollment, background checks and FMCSA Clearinghouse services.

The National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association (NDASA) is the largest trade association representing the Nations drug testing industry, including laboratories, drug testing providers, medical review officers, substance abuse professionals and community organizations.

For more information on the services provided by Accredited Drug Testing, contact Douglas Smith, Business Development Manager at 800-221-4291 or Douglas@accreditedDrugTesting.com

“When You Need A Test, Choose The Best”
