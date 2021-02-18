Press Releases Sytel Limited Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Sytel Limited: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Sytel Announces Softdial Contact Center (SCC) Client on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

Sytel’s customers can now benefit from access to multi-session, multi-channel contact center functionality embedded within Salesforce.





Built on the Salesforce Platform, SCC Client is currently available on AppExchange at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N3A00000FMtsjUAD



Softdial Contact Center™ (SCC)



SCC connects and manages inbound and outbound contact sessions in all media channels - voice, chat, email, video, social - offering



- sophisticated routing of inbound sessions to connect customers quickly to the most appropriate agent

- AI-powered predictive dialing to work through an exported Salesforce calling list

- a comprehensive suite of quality management tools, including call recording and reporting



SCC ensures that inbound SLAs are maintained and agent time is best utilised with automatic blending and load-balancing of both voice and text-based sessions.



The SCC Client enables agents to handle one voice and multiple text sessions simultaneously, each with an associated Salesforce record, switching between live sessions within the same interface, bringing an easy natural flow to boost agent productivity.



The SCC Client is embedded in the Salesforce client (Lightning version only), and enables Click-to-Dial within Salesforce records, screen-pops of customer details and logging of completed sessions.



Using the SCC client, agents can work securely in an office, at home, or anywhere there is an internet connection, using the integrated WebRTC phone.



Comments on the News



- Sytel CEO Michael McKinlay commented, “We are delighted to offer access to the entire SCC suite through this integration with Salesforce. SCC was designed from the ground up for technology integrations with industry leaders like this. It enables users and partners to offer a range of contact options for customers, alongside keeping contact center agents busy, engaged, and empowered to deliver exceptional customer service. And that’s a powerful combination.”



- “SCC Client is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as they power digital transformation for customers by driving efficient customer contact," said Woodson Martin, GM of Salesforce AppExchange. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to enable our partners to build cutting-edge solutions to drive customer success."



About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world’s leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies to sell, service, market and engage in entirely new ways. With more than 6,000 listings, 8 million customer installs and 90,000 peer reviews, it is the most comprehensive source of cloud, mobile, social, IoT, analytics and artificial intelligence technologies for businesses.



- Like Salesforce on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/salesforce

- Follow Salesforce on Twitter: https://twitter.com/salesforce



Salesforce, AppExchange, Lightning and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.



About Sytel

Sytel Limited develops and supplies Softdial Contact Center™ (SCC) multimedia, multichannel, fully blended cloud contact center solutions, for quick and easy deployment. It brings the same world-class innovation to the multimedia contact center that is used in developing its world-leading AI Dialer. All Sytel cloud components are secure, resilient and scale seamlessly from 50 agents to 10,000+, whether local, mobile or remote.



- Visit

- Follow Sytel on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/sytel-limited Aylesbury, United Kingdom, February 18, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Sytel today announced it has launched SCC Client on Salesforce AppExchange, giving users easy access to the multi-session, multi-channel functionality provided by Sytel’s Softdial Contact Center™ (SCC) cloud platform.Built on the Salesforce Platform, SCC Client is currently available on AppExchange at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N3A00000FMtsjUADSoftdial Contact Center™ (SCC)SCC connects and manages inbound and outbound contact sessions in all media channels - voice, chat, email, video, social - offering- sophisticated routing of inbound sessions to connect customers quickly to the most appropriate agent- AI-powered predictive dialing to work through an exported Salesforce calling list- a comprehensive suite of quality management tools, including call recording and reportingSCC ensures that inbound SLAs are maintained and agent time is best utilised with automatic blending and load-balancing of both voice and text-based sessions.The SCC Client enables agents to handle one voice and multiple text sessions simultaneously, each with an associated Salesforce record, switching between live sessions within the same interface, bringing an easy natural flow to boost agent productivity.The SCC Client is embedded in the Salesforce client (Lightning version only), and enables Click-to-Dial within Salesforce records, screen-pops of customer details and logging of completed sessions.Using the SCC client, agents can work securely in an office, at home, or anywhere there is an internet connection, using the integrated WebRTC phone.Comments on the News- Sytel CEO Michael McKinlay commented, “We are delighted to offer access to the entire SCC suite through this integration with Salesforce. SCC was designed from the ground up for technology integrations with industry leaders like this. It enables users and partners to offer a range of contact options for customers, alongside keeping contact center agents busy, engaged, and empowered to deliver exceptional customer service. And that’s a powerful combination.”- “SCC Client is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as they power digital transformation for customers by driving efficient customer contact," said Woodson Martin, GM of Salesforce AppExchange. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to enable our partners to build cutting-edge solutions to drive customer success."About Salesforce AppExchangeSalesforce AppExchange, the world’s leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies to sell, service, market and engage in entirely new ways. With more than 6,000 listings, 8 million customer installs and 90,000 peer reviews, it is the most comprehensive source of cloud, mobile, social, IoT, analytics and artificial intelligence technologies for businesses.- Like Salesforce on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/salesforce- Follow Salesforce on Twitter: https://twitter.com/salesforceSalesforce, AppExchange, Lightning and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.About SytelSytel Limited develops and supplies Softdial Contact Center™ (SCC) multimedia, multichannel, fully blended cloud contact center solutions, for quick and easy deployment. It brings the same world-class innovation to the multimedia contact center that is used in developing its world-leading AI Dialer. All Sytel cloud components are secure, resilient and scale seamlessly from 50 agents to 10,000+, whether local, mobile or remote.- Visit www.sytel.com - Follow Sytel on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/sytel-limited Contact Information Sytel Limited

Jamie Stewart

+44 1296 381200



www.sytel.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Sytel Limited