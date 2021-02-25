Press Releases R-T Specialty, LLC's Environmental &... Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from R-T Specialty, LLC's Environmental & Construction Professional Practice: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Alex Ilgner Named Account Administrator at RT Environmental & Construction Professional





“Alex’s work ethic and drive are representative of the dedicated efforts supplied to clients on an everyday basis,” says Jefferey S. Lejfer, CPCU, President, RT, Hamilton, New Jersey office. “RT ECP has established a well-deserved reputation for helping the environmental and construction-related marketplace protect projects with superb risk management solutions. We look forward to nurturing hard-working and intelligent individuals like Alex as they grow alongside our organization.”



Prior to RT ECP, Ilgner supported the day-to-day account activities performed at Diversified Insurance Industries of Hunt Valley, MD.



With a Bachelor’s Degree in Risk Management and Insurance, Ilgner is a recent graduate from the Fox School of Business at Temple University. A resident of King of Prussia, Pa, he can be reached at 609-469-2650 or alex.ilgner@rtspecialty.com.



About RT Environmental & Construction Professional

RT Environmental and Construction Professional (RT ECP) is a part of the RT Specialty division of RSG Specialty, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company based in Illinois. RSG Specialty, LLC, is a subsidiary of Ryan Specialty Group, LLC (RSG). RT ECP provides wholesale insurance brokerage and other services to agents and brokers. RT ECP does not solicit insurance from the public. Some products may only be available in certain states, and some products may only be available from surplus lines insurers. In California: RSG Specialty Insurance Services, LLC (License # 0G97516).



For more information please visit www.RTSpecialty.com or call 609-298-3516. Hamilton, NJ, February 25, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Alex Ilgner has been named as an account administrator within the Environmental and Construction Professional (ECP) Practice of RT Specialty. He will support the account management and policy servicing activities offered by senior management to the organization’s national network of agents, brokers and business partners.“Alex’s work ethic and drive are representative of the dedicated efforts supplied to clients on an everyday basis,” says Jefferey S. Lejfer, CPCU, President, RT, Hamilton, New Jersey office. “RT ECP has established a well-deserved reputation for helping the environmental and construction-related marketplace protect projects with superb risk management solutions. We look forward to nurturing hard-working and intelligent individuals like Alex as they grow alongside our organization.”Prior to RT ECP, Ilgner supported the day-to-day account activities performed at Diversified Insurance Industries of Hunt Valley, MD.With a Bachelor’s Degree in Risk Management and Insurance, Ilgner is a recent graduate from the Fox School of Business at Temple University. A resident of King of Prussia, Pa, he can be reached at 609-469-2650 or alex.ilgner@rtspecialty.com.About RT Environmental & Construction ProfessionalRT Environmental and Construction Professional (RT ECP) is a part of the RT Specialty division of RSG Specialty, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company based in Illinois. RSG Specialty, LLC, is a subsidiary of Ryan Specialty Group, LLC (RSG). RT ECP provides wholesale insurance brokerage and other services to agents and brokers. RT ECP does not solicit insurance from the public. Some products may only be available in certain states, and some products may only be available from surplus lines insurers. In California: RSG Specialty Insurance Services, LLC (License # 0G97516).For more information please visit www.RTSpecialty.com or call 609-298-3516. Contact Information StarrComm Strategies

William Chelak

732-541-2971





Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from R-T Specialty, LLC's Environmental & Construction Professional Practice