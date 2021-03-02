Del Toro, First Latina Appointed Chair of The California Underground Facilities Safe Excavation Board (The Dig Safe Board)

Press Releases ehs International, Inc. Press Release Share Blog

ehs International, Inc., (ehsInc) is pleased to announce on February 09, 2021, Marjorie Del Toro of ehs International, Inc. (ehsInc.org) was elected unanimously as Chair of the Dig Safe Board. Del Toro is the Board’s 3rd chair, 2nd female chair, 1st Latina/Latino chair. Del Toro appointed by Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr on December 18, 2017 (two-year term) and reappointed by Governor Brown on January 02, 2019, for a four-year term.





Mission: The California Underground Facilities Safe Excavation Board improves public and worker safety by facilitating communication and learning among excavators and the operators of subsurface installations, investigating accidents to determine their causes, and developing solutions to improve safety outcomes. The California Underground Facilities Safe Excavation Board strives to be a model regulatory and investigatory board for other states to emulate.



Del Toro: “I am honored to serve as Chair on the California Underground Facilities Safe Excavation Board of Directors, with my fellow board member,” said Marjorie Del Toro, CEO, ehsInc. “During my term on the board, I am looking to improve the safety of workers in subsurface operations and put forward policy suggestions that can address some of the challenges at job sites around California.”



Del Toro is the President and CEO of ehs International, Inc., a nationally recognized company specializing in environmental health & safety. Since the workplace death of her uncle and the permanent disabling of her mother, she has pursued a career dedicated to improving the workforce safety environment so that others would not suffer such losses. She has received numerous awards from AGC-CA, including the 2016 Associate Achievement Award, the 2011 Construction Safety Excellence Award, and the 2007 Associate Member Contribution to Industry Safety Award.



Her work in safety has been featured in the Orange County Business Journal, Entrepreneur Magazine, Oprah Magazine, California Constructor, and the Critical Mass for Business Radio Show.



Del Toro also has extensive knowledge in the water quality and wastewater industries, receiving the Spotlight Award from the Santa Ana River Basin Section of the California Water and Environment.



Association, and served as its president from 2012 to 2013. She oversaw the association’s education safety programs and contributed to OSHA standards development and water pollution control safety record improvement.



About ehs International, Inc.

ehs International, Inc. (ehsInc) has been at the forefront of environmental and occupational health and safety since 1997. Its mission is to provide customers and their employees a safe, sustainable and productive environment. Through better technology, seasoned staff, and tested processes, assisting customers in reducing costs and risk. ehsInc provides a single source for its client’s EHS & compliance needs.



Specializing in: Developing Health & Safety Programs, Assessment of Current Safety Programs, Job Site/Facility Hazard Assessments, Develop & Conduct Site-Specific Training and Construction Site Inspection & Support.



Eric Garcia

949-540-6800



ehsInc.org



