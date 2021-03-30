Best Education Websites to be Named by Web Marketing Association in 25th Annual WebAward Competition

The Best Education Websites in the world will be named as part of the 25th annual international WebAward Competition for Web site Development at www.webaward.org.





“The education industry is very competitive when it comes to Web development and need to be because of the expectations of their young consumers,” said William Rice, President of the Web Marketing Association. “Education web sites tend target youth and their parents. Students today have grown up with the Internet and expect a lot to be impressed from an educational institution.”



Education Websites are judged on seven criteria including design, innovation, content, technology, interactivity, copy writing and ease of use. Each WebAward entry in the Education category is judged against other education entries and then against an overall standard of excellence.



All education entrants benefit from receiving valuable feedback in terms of their specific criteria scores compared against the average scores for their industry. They also may receive specific comments from the WebAward’s professional judging panel on their Web site development efforts.



Winners of a WebAward in the education categories will also receive:

· Handsome statue or certificate of achievement

· Increased visibility for their company

· Marketing opportunity to promote the company website to the media

· Links to your site from the highly ranked WebAward site to help SEO

· A highlight for your resume.

· Admiration of peers, friends and co-workers



Each year, the Web Marketing Association names the Best of Industry for the various education categories based on the score they receive from the WebAward judges.



Recent winners of the



2020 – Backpack Interactive for PASSPORT 2 MARS

2019 - Blackbaud K–12 for The Shipley School

2018 – BrandExtract for City of Houston – Out 2 Learn

2017 – eSchoolView for Chagrin Falls School District

2016 – MasterClass for MasterClass Website

2015 – C&G Partners LLC for Lemelson Center for the Study of Invention and Innovation

2014 – Risdall Advertising Agency for Minneapolis School Finder

2013 – RED Interactive Agency for Walking with Dinosaurs

2012 - St. Jude Children's Research Hospital for Cure4Kids for Kids

2011 - Florida Institute of Technology for Florida Tech Decision Dashboard

2010 – Risdall Marketing Group for Mounds View Public Schools

2009 – American University for American University Web Site

2008 - TribalDDB for START A CHAIN REACTION

2007 - Creative Channel Services, LLC for Virgin Mobile - Train on Your Terms

2006 - National Geographic for Discover Antarctica

2005 - Disney Online for Hot Shot Business

2004 - General Motors for GMability Education

2003 - Disney Online for Hot Shot Business

2002 - Freddie Mac for Your Route to Homeownership



Recent winners of the



2020 – Finalsite for GREATER ATLANTA CHRISTIAN SCHOOL

2019 - theOrigo Ltd. & Vocational Training Council for VTC Occupation Dictionary Website

2018 – Colburn School and mStoner, Inc. for Colburn School Website Redesign

2017 – Finalsite for Brooks School

2016 – Blackboard Creative Services for Durham Public Schools

2015 – Blackboard Schoolwires Design Team for Barrington 220 Community Unit School District

2014 – Bradley Chee Web Design for Granite Bay High School Website

2013 – Brightlabs for Mentone Girls' Grammar School

2012 - Bluetube Interactive for UGA Performing Arts Center

2011 – WhippleHill Communications for Glenelg Country School

2010 – Designkitchen for Wheaton College 150th Anniversary Web Site

2009 – WhippleHill Communications for Latin School of Chicago

2008 – WhippleHill Communications for Vail Mountain School

2007 – Tellus for Bethany School

2006 – WhippleHill Communications for St. George’s School

2005 – Tellus for West Clermont School District

2004 – eSiteful Corporation for Plano Independent School District



Recent winners of the



2020 – mStoner, Inc. for UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH AT BRADFORD WEBSITE REDESIGN

2019 – Primacy for Suffolk University Website

2018 – Knowble Media for Illinois College

2017 – The Culinary Institute of America for ciachef.edu

2016 – IN.gov for Ivy Tech Community College

2015 – Westwerk for FOCUS.BoiseState.edu

2014 – Systems Alliance, Inc. for Stevenson University

2013 – Behavior Design for The Cooper Union Website Redesign

2012 - University Marketing and Communications for 30 Days of EnTERPreneurship

2011 – Denison University & Fahlgren Mortine for TheDEN

2010 – Corey McPherson Nash for University of Notre Dame Mendoza College of Business

2009 – BrowserMedia for University of Maryland Women’s Basketball

2008 - Market United for Murdoch University Switching

2007 – The Art Institute of Pittsburgh for The Art Institute of Pittsburgh

2006 - Xavier University for The Road to Xavier

2005 - Geary Interactive for Sand Diego State University Timeline

2004 - School of Visual Arts for School of Visual Arts web site

2003 - 160over90 for Chestnut Hill College Admissions site

2002 - University of Houston for University of Houston – Division of University Advancement



Educational Websites can be entered into consideration for the 2021 Best Educational Website and other education-related WebAwards at the



The 2021 WebAwards are sponsored by the following leading organizations: PR.com, iContact, and Webmaster Radio. The Web Marketing Association thanks these companies for their commitment to the entire online marketing community.



About the WebAwards



