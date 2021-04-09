Food for Thought Newsletter Wins Best Recipe Newsletter of 2021

FamilyCookbookProject.com has been named the Best Cooking and Recipe Online Newsletter of 2021 by the Web Marketing Association’s 19th annual Internet Advertising Competition Awards. The Family Cookbook Project creates personalized cookbooks for individuals, families, church groups and schools.





“The Great Family Cookbook Project is a website dedicated to helping families collect and preserve cherished recipes into a printed cookbook that can passed down from one generation to the next,” says Chip Lowell, Co-Publisher of the Family Cookbook Project. “We are proud that our communication efforts have been recognized by the Web Marketing Association with this IAC Award. Our monthly newsletter is sent to our 66,000 editors to help them get the most out of their cookbook creating experience. We will continue to develop our site and our communication programs to help families, schools and church groups create both online and printed cookbooks that become treasured heirlooms.”



The Family Cookbook Project Website was started as a project in 2003 to help one family collect and organize a family cookbook. Overwhelming feedback from those who used the website led to its continued development and public launch. Currently, more than 100,000 families have started family cookbooks using the website and have entered more than 2 million individual recipes.



Thousands of entries from around the world were adjudicated in 85 industry categories during this year's competition. Entries were judged on creativity, innovation, impact, design, copy writing, memorability and use of the medium. The competition was judged by a team of independent Internet professionals representing a variety of relevant disciplines of Web site development. Judges included members of the media, advertising executives, site designers, creative directors, corporate marketing executives, content providers and webmasters.



About the Web Marketing Association

Since 1997, the annual WebAward Competition is conducted by the



About the Family Cookbook Project

