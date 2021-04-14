Pastor Catrina L. Cook-McDonald Honored as a VIP Member for Two Consecutive Years by P.O.W.E.R.

Press Releases P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization... Press Release Share Blog

About Pastor Catrina L. Cook-McDonald

Pastor Catrina Cook-McDonald is the owner of Wings of Love Christian Ministry in Pontiac, Michigan. Her ministry serves the homeless, those with drug addiction and people coming out of jail. They are an Evangelical Church and a nonprofit organization, a 501(c) (3) organization, which runs strictly off of donations. All donations are tax deductible. The Wings of Love Christian Ministry holds Church services every Sunday.



On May 1, 2021, Pastor Catrina will be opening a second ministry called True Life Outreach Ministry that will focus on helping those in poverty and those that are hungry in Michigan.



Pastor Cook-McDonald understands firsthand about the difficulties many face as she was homeless and addicted to drugs. She began her ministry to assist those in need. She provides services and fundraises with small and large companies to fund the nonprofit.



Born March 30, 1960, Catrina attended Logo Bible College. She is married and in her spare time enjoys listening to music.



Catrina Cook-McDonald states, “All that’s happening in my life is because of God’s grace and favor. I can do nothing without him guiding me.”



For further information or to donate, please call (248) 416-6120 or contact www.facebook.com/Wings-Of-Love-Christian-Ministry-170146370304046/.



About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and Powerwoe.com

S. K. Koop

516-365-3222



www.powerwoe.com

Ellen Gold



