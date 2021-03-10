Press Releases Shaddock Homes Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Shaddock Homes: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Shaddock Homes Moves Into Tarrant County with Tavolo Park and Westworth Falls





The family owned and operated, Dallas-based home builder made their first move into Fort Worth with the development of Tavolo Park. Tavolo Park, located in southwest Fort Worth near Benbrook Lake, offers homes starting in the $390,000 range. At the heart of the community is an amenity center, a place to play games, swim and even hang out at the beer garden.



Building with Shaddock Homes gives you the opportunity to create your own. Co-Owner and Vice President of Shaddock Homes, Peter Shaddock, Jr. says that many of their competitors have a standard style and often look the same as what you will see elsewhere. He stated, “We are not a 4-star hotel where everyone treats you the same, we’re a 5-star hotel where we treat everyone uniquely.”



Westworth Falls is incomparable to any other Fort Worth neighborhood. It will be one of two North Texas communities with private access to a natural waterfall. Location is especially unique, as it sits in the middle of well-preserved nature, while just minutes from the nicest country clubs and restaurants in Fort Worth. Homes will be available soon starting at $585,000.



Fort Worth and Dallas, though not far from each other, differ in architectural design trends. Beth Shaddock, Co-Owner and Vice President of Shaddock Homes, says, “I see a lot more classic architecture being popular [in Fort Worth]. There’s been a big modern farmhouse, a lot cleaner, take on things that started in Dallas like 8 years ago, but Fort Worth is a lot more traditional and classic.”



Beth added, “The way we design, you feel like you’re walking into a larger size home than you’re actually in.”



The Shaddock family has been building homes in the DFW metroplex for more than 50 years. They have maintained high standards for integrity in every relationship, including homebuyers, partners, team members and tradespeople. They have an impeccable record of building exceptional homes on the foundation of these quality relationships. Fort Worth, TX, March 10, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Shaddock Homes is proud to present Westworth Falls, a new, luxurious gated community located near downtown Fort Worth, in the City of Westworth Village.The family owned and operated, Dallas-based home builder made their first move into Fort Worth with the development of Tavolo Park. Tavolo Park, located in southwest Fort Worth near Benbrook Lake, offers homes starting in the $390,000 range. At the heart of the community is an amenity center, a place to play games, swim and even hang out at the beer garden.Building with Shaddock Homes gives you the opportunity to create your own. Co-Owner and Vice President of Shaddock Homes, Peter Shaddock, Jr. says that many of their competitors have a standard style and often look the same as what you will see elsewhere. He stated, “We are not a 4-star hotel where everyone treats you the same, we’re a 5-star hotel where we treat everyone uniquely.”Westworth Falls is incomparable to any other Fort Worth neighborhood. It will be one of two North Texas communities with private access to a natural waterfall. Location is especially unique, as it sits in the middle of well-preserved nature, while just minutes from the nicest country clubs and restaurants in Fort Worth. Homes will be available soon starting at $585,000.Fort Worth and Dallas, though not far from each other, differ in architectural design trends. Beth Shaddock, Co-Owner and Vice President of Shaddock Homes, says, “I see a lot more classic architecture being popular [in Fort Worth]. There’s been a big modern farmhouse, a lot cleaner, take on things that started in Dallas like 8 years ago, but Fort Worth is a lot more traditional and classic.”Beth added, “The way we design, you feel like you’re walking into a larger size home than you’re actually in.”The Shaddock family has been building homes in the DFW metroplex for more than 50 years. They have maintained high standards for integrity in every relationship, including homebuyers, partners, team members and tradespeople. They have an impeccable record of building exceptional homes on the foundation of these quality relationships. Contact Information Shaddock Homes

Danna Wolf

(214) 225-9643



shaddockhomes.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Shaddock Homes