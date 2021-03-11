National Association for Advancement of Women in Insurance Celebrates the Announcement of Georgia Regional Delegate and Atlanta Community Launch

Announcement from NAAWI Founder & CEO, Mernice Oliver says, “I realized that after navigating my own career in insurance that, like me, other women in the industry felt unsupported or misunderstood by their peers. NAAWI is a community created specifically to change that.” Today NAAWI celebrates its Atlanta community launch and the promotion of Mrs. Kimberly Horton-McMorris to Regional Delegate.





NAAWI is an professional membership association of high achieving, women insurance professionals. NAAWI works to enhance and improve personal and professional development of women by promoting leadership development, supporting diversity and inclusion in the insurance industry, encouraging career growth and offering community support from within the organization. NAAWI members will have access to exclusive content offered through a digital leadership academy in an interactive, dynamic and personal format.



Members will enjoy multiple opportunities throughout the year for events that are both online and live formats, include bi-monthly dinner meetings for information sharing, networking and relationship building, Executive Coaching Seminars, a Leadership Summit and an annual Leadership Awards brunch.



NAAWI was designed to support and encourage multicultural women to successfully navigate their careers inside the insurance industry. NAAWI, Founder & CEO, Mernice Oliver says, “No matter the stage or status of a women’s career, NAAWI, will help them achieve their development goals. NAAWI will give women the opportunity to not only achieve their goals, but to also be supported and held accountable by other like-minded, high performing women.”



The National Association for Advancement of Women In Insurance, (NAAWI) proudly announced their Georgia Regional Delegate selection, Mrs. Kimberly Horton McMorris on Friday, March 8, 2021, during their virtual town hall meeting.



Founded in 2019 NAAWI is the premier leadership and insurance association specifically designed for minority and multi-cultural women in the United States. Through the combination of active learning opportunities, relevant industry experiences, and a diverse and inclusive community for all members, NAAWI continues to have a positive impact on the lives of their members.



NAAWI members have access to exclusive content offered through a digital training in an interactive, dynamic, and personal format. Members will also enjoy monthly executive roundtables, quarterly leadership training, annual iPOP Leadership Summit and a NAAWI Leadership Awards Brunch.



Mrs. Kimberly Horton-McMorris has served and worked in the insurance industry for over 15 years and currently co-owns and operates, First Priority Insurance with her husband, James McMorris. She has a strong background in organizational leadership, team building and sales. McMorris stated, “I am deeply honored and excited to be chosen as the Georgia Regional Delegate for NAAWI. I look forward to helping the NAAWI leadership team build a strong, diverse, and powerful Georgia delegation. We are going to do amazing things together.”



NAAWI will be hosting the first Atlanta Community meeting on March 15, 2021. There is still time to join and become a #NAAWI100 founding member. Founder & Executive Director, Mernice Oliver shared, “We are looking forward to seeing the result of this blossoming community resource for women seeking professional and leadership development.” To join today and for more information please visit the website: www.naawinetwork.com.



