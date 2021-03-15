App-Garden Launches Vehicle Maintenance

Press Releases App-Garden Press Release Share Blog

App-Garden launches a new Vehicle Maintenance module built to streamline the process for vehicle maintenance and work orders.





“We decided to improve Facility Tracker to include this vehicle maintenance piece based on the feedback and input from our current and potential customers. We jumped at the opportunity to collaborate with them and create a product that is affordable and easy to use.”

- Melonie Bise, Facility Tracker Product Specialist



Proper fleet maintenance is a key task for all districts. Whether it is for their white fleet or their buses, it is important that districts are completing proper preventative maintenance to increase the longevity of their fleet.



The Vehicle Maintenance tracking feature, which came as a result of customer feedback, will enable districts to:



- Submit work orders for vehicles

- Enter mileage that assists with more accurate odometer readings

- Ability to create preventative maintenance work orders based on mileage or run times for vehicles

- Easily report on labor, costs, and materials used to service vehicles



“We were constantly hearing about the need for a product that would allow districts to monitor their fleet properly. Facility Tracker has not been built on what we believe to be the best way to manage work orders, but through feedback from customers and analyzing transportation departments nationwide.”

- Kaila Ashley, Sales and Marketing Manager



The system comes with all the same features of Facility Tracker that App-Garden’s customers have come to depended on such as:



- Ability to customize dashboards to districts specific needs

- Inventory and Asset Management

- Chat like feature that brings all communication to one platform

- Bar code scanning for easy system location of inventory, parts and equipment

- System alerts such as low inventory or overdue readings



The system is built to provide flexibility to districts and allow administration to set requirements to their districts specific standards. App-Garden understands that every district is different and may perform maintenance either by run time or mileage. Facility Tracker for Vehicle Maintenance allows districts to choose how they track maintenance for their vehicles to keep them running at the optimal level.



Kaila Ashley

828-322-5060



www.app-garden.com



