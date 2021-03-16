Wolf Hill Group Places Stephen McKnight as Head of Product Cybersecurity at Stellantis; McKnight Brings More Than 21 Years of Experience Across Several Industries

Press Releases Wolf Hill Group Press Release Share Blog

Wolf Hill Group, a nationwide executive search firm for cybersecurity talent, has announced the placement of Stephen McKnight as Head of Product Cybersecurity at Stellantis, the fourth largest automaker in the world.





McKnight is a respected industry leader with more than 21 years of experience managing cybersecurity and information technology operations. He has worked for the past seven years at General Motors (GM), where he served in several management roles, focusing on product cybersecurity. Prior to that, McKnight served as Senior Manager of Cyber Risk Services at Deloitte. Earlier in his career, McKnight spent six years at Daimler Chrysler, where he served as a software developer and process analyst.



“Stephen McKnight is an extremely high-performing cybersecurity leader with a stellar track record across a number of industries over many years,” said Wolf Hill Group Co-Founder Mike Mosunic. “He will bring tremendous experience, energy, and intellect to the Stellantis leadership team at an exciting time in the company’s history following its recent merger between Groupe PSA and Fiat Chrysler group.”



The Lead Talent Acquisition Advisor for Stellantis remarked, “Stephen has experienced remarkable success managing the implementation of cybersecurity strategies and solutions in a timely, efficient, and effective manner aligned with corporate business needs. He is a results-oriented executive with an exceptional ability to motivate and empower teams to think and execute strategic plans across organizations, and we are thrilled to welcome him to our leadership team.”



McKnight earned a Bachelor of Computer Science from the University of Windsor. He also holds the Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) since 2007; CISSP-ISSAP (Information Systems Security Architecture Professional) certification since 2014; and GSLC (GIAC Security Leader Certification) since 2016.



About Wolf Hill Group

Wolf Hill Group, a Slone Partners company, is a national executive search firm focused on cybersecurity. With more than 75 years of leadership recruitment experience among its founders, we excel at building leadership teams for family office investors, startups, venture capital and private equity. Our network of information security leaders are at the forefront of defending the cyberattacks running parallel to the growing vulnerability trends in quantum computing, cloud computing, IoT, OT, AI, machine learning, Big Data and analytics, online payment fraud, and social media. For more information about our services, visit https://wolfhillgroup.com or call 888-748-9220.



About Stellantis

