Tom Leihbacher's "A Gift Most Rare" is a Heartwarming, God-Honoring Christmas Story for All Ages

)-- Early reviews are strong:
“Congratulations to Tom for writing a heartwarming Christmas story that evokes the traditional Christmas spirit. A Gift Most Rare focuses on a relationship between a young boy, a guardian angel and a whole village that rediscovers how to best celebrate Christmas.” -Kevin Sorbo, Actor, Producer.
“A Gift Most Rare” has already garnered nearly 60 Five Star reviews on Amazon and has been called a feel-good story with a timely message comparable to It’s a Wonderful Life.
Book sales are exceeding expectations and at two television networks have inquired about movie rights.
Consumers can purchase “A Gift Most Rare” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Walmart.com, Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store or BarnesandNoble.com.
“A Gift Most Rare” is the first book in a four-part series to be produced by Tree Streets Entertainment. The summer sequel has been written and is being edited (title: Summer Up!) The third installment is in its first draft (title: Victory Lap.) A fourth book is outlined and ready to be written (working title: 42nd & Lex.)