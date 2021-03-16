Reliant Roofing, Solar and Hurricane Shutters Ranks No. 202 on Inc. Magazine’s List of Florida’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 Regionals: Florida list employed more than 83,000 people in 2019. With a Two-Year Revenue Growth of 54 Percent, Reliant Roofing, Solar and Hurricane Shutters made Inc. Magazine’s 5000 Regional List.





“It's a tremendous achievement to be recognized on this list and we are honored to be among this remarkable group of regional organizations. We are pleased to have continued our success, even amongst the trials our country has faced during the COVID-19 pandemic. This acknowledgment truly is a testament to our amazing staff. We are very privileged and thankful to have a team of professionals, who are dedicated to our customers and our company. We are honored to be recognized by Inc. 5000 Florida Regionals.” -Cameron Shouppe and Sean Shapiro, Owners of Reliant Roofing, Inc.



The companies on this list show stunning rates of growth across all industries in Florida. Between 2017 and 2019, these 250 private companies had an average growth rate of 202 percent and, in 2019 alone, they employed more than 83,000 people and added nearly $11 billion to the Florida economy. Companies based in major metro areas - Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Jacksonville, Tampa, and Orlando - brought in the highest revenue overall.



Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Florida, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at



“This list proves the power of companies in Florida no matter the industry,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “The impressive revenues and growth rates prove the insight and diligence of CEOs and that these businesses are here to stay.”



Reliant Roofing, Solar, and Hurricane Shutters is a highly specialized roofing, solar, and hurricane protection contractor in Jacksonville Fl. With many years of experience proudly serving the Northeast Florida community with new roof installations, roofing repairs, roof replacements, solar panels, and hurricane shutters.



Contact:

Adrienne Menzies

Director of Public Relations

904.635.2757

adrienne@reliantroofing.com



More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Regionals



Methodology

The 2021 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2017 and 2019. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent - not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies - as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2019 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.



About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com Jacksonville, FL, March 17, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Inc. magazine today revealed that Reliant Roofing, Solar, and Hurricane Shutters (Reliant) is No. 202 on its second annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Florida list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Florida-based private companies. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Florida economy’s most dynamic segment - its independent small businesses.“It's a tremendous achievement to be recognized on this list and we are honored to be among this remarkable group of regional organizations. We are pleased to have continued our success, even amongst the trials our country has faced during the COVID-19 pandemic. This acknowledgment truly is a testament to our amazing staff. We are very privileged and thankful to have a team of professionals, who are dedicated to our customers and our company. We are honored to be recognized by Inc. 5000 Florida Regionals.” -Cameron Shouppe and Sean Shapiro, Owners of Reliant Roofing, Inc.The companies on this list show stunning rates of growth across all industries in Florida. Between 2017 and 2019, these 250 private companies had an average growth rate of 202 percent and, in 2019 alone, they employed more than 83,000 people and added nearly $11 billion to the Florida economy. Companies based in major metro areas - Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Jacksonville, Tampa, and Orlando - brought in the highest revenue overall.Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Florida, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000/regionals/florida starting March 16, 2021.“This list proves the power of companies in Florida no matter the industry,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “The impressive revenues and growth rates prove the insight and diligence of CEOs and that these businesses are here to stay.”Reliant Roofing, Solar, and Hurricane Shutters is a highly specialized roofing, solar, and hurricane protection contractor in Jacksonville Fl. With many years of experience proudly serving the Northeast Florida community with new roof installations, roofing repairs, roof replacements, solar panels, and hurricane shutters.Contact:Adrienne MenziesDirector of Public Relations904.635.2757adrienne@reliantroofing.comMore about Inc. and the Inc. 5000 RegionalsMethodologyThe 2021 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2017 and 2019. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent - not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies - as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2019 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.About Inc. MediaThe world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com