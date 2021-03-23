Machine Vision Automation Equipment Developer ALTECH is Entering the U.S. Market





With this in mind, ALTECH’s cutting-edge technology is expected to gain significant traction in the U.S. market. Busan, Korea, South, March 23, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Founded in 2016, ALTECH was established with the purpose of developing, manufacturing, and selling ultra-fine nano-structured film production equipment.With various application technology, including LED defect detection functions, ALTECH has secured welding line tracking system through incorporation of Machine Vision technology into automatic assembly technology, and improved PRESS production lines based on automatic object recognition functions, shape analysis, and defect detection technology to improve quality through AI.Further, ALTECH develops, manufactures and supplies optical test equipment, equipment for automated processes and equipment that automatically presses and manufactures rivets for large LED TV chassis.With this in mind, ALTECH’s cutting-edge technology is expected to gain significant traction in the U.S. market.