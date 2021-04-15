Brandon A. Sorto Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2021 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide

Press Releases Strathmore Worldwide Press Release Share Blog

About Brandon A. Sorto

Brandon Sorto is the owner of Brandon’s Masonry Construction LLC, a contractor providing construction and masonry service in Georgetown, Delaware. Mr. Sorto is responsible for the overall operations and management of the company.



Brandon’s Masonry Construction LLC specializes in pavers, outdoor living spaces, brickwork, driveways, stone veneers, block foundations, wood fireplaces, indoor and outdoor masonry. Masonry work is commonly needed for the walls of structures, retaining walls, walkways, and patio design. Common materials used for masonry construction are brick, marble, granite, limestone, cast stone, concrete block, glass block, stucco, and tile. Properly applied, their masonry services can do much to enhance a property’s appearance, and may even increase its value. Their masons are highly skilled with a trained artistic eye and provide amazing workmanship. Brandon’s also offers guttering service to ensure your gutters stay muck free.



Brandon was born on October 28, 1996 in El Salvador. In his spare time, he enjoys spending time with his family.



For further information, please contact www.brandonsmasonryllc.com.



About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide

