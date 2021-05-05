Kody R. Adams Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2021 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide

Press Releases Strathmore Worldwide Press Release Share Blog

About Kody R. Adams

Colorado Springs, CO, May 05, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Kody R. Adams of Colorado Springs, Colorado has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2021 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding achievements and contributions in the field of consulting services.About Kody R. AdamsKody Adams is a senior implementations consultant for BlackLine Systems which provides professional services internationally. Since being founded in 2001, BlackLine has become a leading provider of cloud software that automates and controls financial close and accounting processes. Companies come to BlackLine because their traditional manual accounting processes are not sustainable. Blackline Systems helps them move to modern accounting by unifying their data and processes, automating repetitive work, and driving accountability through visibility. More than 3,200 companies in over 130 countries trust BlackLine to close faster with complete and accurate results.With over 4 years' experience, Mr. Adams provides consultant services. He demonstrates an understanding of complex change concepts, and develops and maintains productive relationships with clients. Mr. Adams is an experienced consultant with a demonstrated history of working in the accounting industry. He is skilled in Research, Microsoft Excel, Management, Microsoft Word, and Microsoft PowerPoint. Kody is a BlackLine Certified Implementation Consultant in Account Reconciliations and Task Management, Intercompany Hub, Journals, and Transaction Matching.His projects include BlackLine Account Reconciliation and Task Management Software Implementation, BlackLine Account Reconciliation Software Implementation, and BlackLine Account Reconciliation, Task Management, Variance, and Matching Software Implementation.Born November 29, 1992, Kody obtained a B.A. in Accounting from Georgia Southern University. Previously he served as an assurance associate at Aprio, a consultant at UHY LLP, Certified Public Accountants, an engagement manager at Clearsulting, and a senior consultant at EY. He is a member of Marquis Who's Who. In his spare time, Kody enjoys golf and hiking.For further information, contact www.blackline.com.About Strathmore's Who's Who WorldwideStrathmore's Who's Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members' current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.

