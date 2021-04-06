Press Releases Visit Potter-Tioga Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Visit Potter-Tioga: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Potter-Tioga Counties’ Cherry Springs State Park Ranked as One of “Nation’s Finest Stargazing Spots”

Sky & Telescope recognizes Cherry Springs State Park as one of the most cherished Dark Sky Parks in the U.S.





“It’s a great honor for our park to be nationally ranked as a coveted stargazing site by a magazine boasting the largest, most experienced staff of any astronomy magazine in the world,” said Colleen Hanson, Executive Director, Visit Potter-Tioga. “The natural beauty of our area is unmatched, and we take pride in sharing all that our parks and forests have to offer so that visitors can have their own astonishing adventures. If spotting the Milky Way, planets, or constellations is on your bucket list, our parks offer a place where you can truly experience the celestial wonders of the night sky.”



Attracting a high volume of astronomers and stargazers, Cherry Springs State Park is surrounded by the 262,000-acre Susquehannock State Forest. Visitors can enjoy hiking and backpacking along the Susquehannock Trail System in the daylight before venturing off to the remote park in the evening to view its famous dark skies. From the park’s awe-inspiring stargazing programs to its commitment to preserving dark skies for future generations, Cherry Springs State Park offers visitors the opportunity to learn, experience, and connect with nature.



To plan your adventure and explore Cherry Springs State Park, please visit: www.visitpottertioga.com.



About Visit Potter-Tioga

Visit Potter-Tioga was launched in July 2017, formed by a merger of the former Tioga County Visitors Bureau and the former Potter County Visitors Association. As the designated tourist promotion agency, Visit Potter-Tioga’s mission is to market the area as a destination for visitors. This results-driven, membership-based organization promotes its members’ businesses and area attractions across all advertising mediums. For information on how your business can benefit, visit www.VisitPotterTioga.com, email info@visitpottertioga.com, or call (570) 724-0635. Wellsboro, PA, April 06, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Desired by astronomers for its magnificent Milky Way views, Cherry Springs State Park in Northern Pennsylvania’s Potter and Tioga Counties has earned national recognition by Sky & Telescope magazine as one of the “10 U.S. Dark-Sky Parks You Need To Visit.” Described as one of the most beloved Dark Sky Parks in the country, the article praises Cherry Springs State Park for its dedicated stargazing observation field, which features unobstructed, panoramic views offering visitors a once-in-a-lifetime astronomical experience.“It’s a great honor for our park to be nationally ranked as a coveted stargazing site by a magazine boasting the largest, most experienced staff of any astronomy magazine in the world,” said Colleen Hanson, Executive Director, Visit Potter-Tioga. “The natural beauty of our area is unmatched, and we take pride in sharing all that our parks and forests have to offer so that visitors can have their own astonishing adventures. If spotting the Milky Way, planets, or constellations is on your bucket list, our parks offer a place where you can truly experience the celestial wonders of the night sky.”Attracting a high volume of astronomers and stargazers, Cherry Springs State Park is surrounded by the 262,000-acre Susquehannock State Forest. Visitors can enjoy hiking and backpacking along the Susquehannock Trail System in the daylight before venturing off to the remote park in the evening to view its famous dark skies. From the park’s awe-inspiring stargazing programs to its commitment to preserving dark skies for future generations, Cherry Springs State Park offers visitors the opportunity to learn, experience, and connect with nature.To plan your adventure and explore Cherry Springs State Park, please visit: www.visitpottertioga.com.About Visit Potter-TiogaVisit Potter-Tioga was launched in July 2017, formed by a merger of the former Tioga County Visitors Bureau and the former Potter County Visitors Association. As the designated tourist promotion agency, Visit Potter-Tioga’s mission is to market the area as a destination for visitors. This results-driven, membership-based organization promotes its members’ businesses and area attractions across all advertising mediums. For information on how your business can benefit, visit www.VisitPotterTioga.com, email info@visitpottertioga.com, or call (570) 724-0635. Contact Information Visit Potter-Tioga

Colleen Hanson

570-724-0635



https://visitpottertioga.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Visit Potter-Tioga