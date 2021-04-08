E & S Graphics, Inc. Honored as a 2021 Michigan Celebrates Awardee

Press Releases E & S Graphics, Inc. Press Release Share Blog

E & S Graphics, Inc. is recognized as one of the 2021 awardees for the Michigan Small Business Development Center Best Small Business award. E & S Graphics, Inc. will be honored at the 17th annual Michigan Celebrates Small Businesses gala event on Tuesday, July 20.





For over four decades E & S Graphics, Inc. has delivered confidence, trust and peace of mind through its in-house printing, signage, engraving, promotional products, designing and mailing solutions.



E & S Graphics, Inc. helps customers succeed in the eyes of their clients, markets and audiences. They do this by providing fresh ideas and concepts, all while maximizing and measuring the impact of the marketing investment. E & S Graphics, Inc. continues to invest in state-of-the-art prepress, printing, binding, wide format, engraving, CNC and mailing equipment to maximize operational efficiency. E & S Graphics is home to a team of highly skilled associates and professionals with over 100 years of combined experience. They go the extra mile to ensure that world-class quality is incorporated into each and every project they do.



“We are beyond grateful to be selected for this award. This award is a direct representation of the value of being surrounded by a great TEAM! Our Team at E & S Graphics, Inc. is the backbone of our business and I can’t thank them enough,” said Nick Houghton, Owner of E & S Graphics, Inc.



The Michigan Small Business Development Center (SBDC) provides small businesses with low-cost training and counseling support. They strive to provide Michigan with new jobs and aim to increase economic growth by assessing and meeting the needs of small businesses. SBDC works with a multitude of clients ensuring that they are able to reach their full potential and create an impact along the way.



To be recognized as a Best Small Business, awardees must be a Michigan SBDC client. Each of the Michigan SBDC Regional Centers submit one company to be recognized. Representing all regions of the state and a diverse range of industries, companies like E & S Graphics, Inc. are known for their ability to persevere through challenging times, their entrepreneurial drive, and their hunger for innovation.



“In this past year, Michigan small businesses have been tested like never before,” commented J.D. Collins, State Director, Michigan SBDC. “They’ve shown remarkable resilience, creativity, and the ability to adapt to an ever-changing climate. From the 140 business consultants at the Michigan SBDC, cheers to your entrepreneurial spirit, cheers to your grit and determination, congratulations to this year’s awardees. It’s an honor serving you.”



Michigan Celebrates Small Business hopes to celebrate small business success in-person at the Breslin Center in East Lansing on July 20. At this time MCSB is planning for a hybrid approach to the celebration, offering a virtual and in-person experience. If an in-person gala is permitted, MCSB will comply with CDC, state and Michigan State University guidelines.



About Michigan Celebrates Small Businesses

Michigan Celebrates Small Businesses is a non-profit (501c3) organization that is composed of statewide founding organizations that provide small businesses with resources to help their company grow. MCSB has Since 2005, their awards gala has celebrated and honored the impact small businesses have on our communities and state. MCSB makes small businesses their priority and will continue to support, connect, and celebrate small businesses in Michigan.



Michigan Celebrates Small Business is a partnership of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, Edward Lowe Foundation, Small Business Association of Michigan, U.S. Small Business Administration, Michigan Business Network and the Michigan Small Business Development Center.



Kinexus Group is the Managing Partner of 2021 Michigan Celebrates Small Business gala.



Nick Houghton

989.875.2828



esgraphics.com

