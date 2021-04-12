Pioneering Online Theater Company Relaunches as a Live Cinema Studio

Press Releases Remote Theatre Press Release Share Blog

Remote Studios -- formerly Remote Theater -- to produce live Web teleplays and films featuring actors throughout the world





Live, online, geographically distributed artists and audiences



Following the successful online production of Anthony Clarvoe’s The Art of Sacrifice and an online reading of Lynne Kaufman’s Magician’s Choice, the company also announced the remainder of its 2021 season with a strong focus on dramatic works it believes lend themselves to uniquely rewarding experiences live, online, and with artists working from different locations.



“Since our launch in April 2020, we’ve been learning the new opportunities to engage global audiences using new digital technologies,” said Giovanni Rodriguez, co-founder of Remote. “Our brand promise, so to speak, is live global performance, bringing artists and audiences together no matter where they live. Our plan for developing technologies and early programming will help us make this vision a reality.”



Going forward, Remote will operate along two parallel tracks:



+Remote RAW (Real Actors Working): a monthly Web show of lightly rehearsed live teleplay versions of dramatic works. Moderated by resident dramaturg Philippa Kelly. Tentative schedule (subject to change):



May 1: Dinner with Friends, by Pulitzer-Prize-winning playwright Donald Margulies



June 5: The Book of Magdalene, by Caridad Svich



July 3: Dinner With Cats. Stories by Saki, Ernest Hemmingway, and Kirstin Bruce



August 7: Lysistrata, an adaptation by resident artist Ellen McLaughlin



September 4: The Hard Weather Boat Party, by Naomi Wallace



Holiday Triple Header (dates TBD):



Dot, by Colman Domingo



Chinese Takeout in New York On Christmas, plays not about Christmas by Billy Aronson and Rachelle Minkoff



The Gang From Ashland, a company collaboration



+Remote Cinema: live-streaming films engaging artists and audiences around the globe. The company’s first announced film: a live concert version of The Fourth Messenger, an award-winning musical about a modern Buddha by Tanya Shaffer and Vienna Teng. 2022 premiere.



To learn more about Remote, please visit us at www.remote.theater.



About Remote Studios

Born during the pandemic, but with an eye trained on the future, Remote Studios is a collective of artists exploring the boundaries of live online performance. We’re committed to developing and reimagining great dramatic works and finding global audiences for them. Artists we have worked with include Obie-award winning playwright Naomi Wallace, writer/librettist/TV producer Billy Aronson (the originator of the concept for RENT), and playwrights Tanya Shaffer, Anthony Clarvoe, and Lynne Kaufman.



Giovanni Rodriguez

650-279-8415



remote.theater



